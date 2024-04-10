Coyotes Fall to Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday

Arizona is back in action on Wednesday in Vancouver

GettyImages-2144490310
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-0 to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Shane Wright, Andre Burakovsky, Justin Schultz, Brandon Tanev, and Will Borgen scored for the Kraken, who won their second straight game. Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves to earn his 14th win of the season.

The Coyotes outshot the Kraken 39-25, including 18-9 in the second period.

"We had a lot of Grade-A chances, but we didn't have a lot of time to execute," head coach André Tourigny said. "It's not easy. For us, we need to learn from it."

Recap: Coyotes at Kraken 4.9.24

Arizona finished the season series 2-1-0 against Seattle this season. Defenseman Maksymilian Szuber made his NHL debut, logging 17:01 of ice time in his first career game.

The 2022 draft pick has six goals and 18 assists in 67 games with the Tucson Roadrunners -- his first season of professional hockey.

"He made good decisions with the puck," Tourigny said. "He competed and had a long stick. I liked what I saw."

Wright opened the scoring just 1:08 into the game, firing a shot on net that found its way past Vejmelka. Burakovsky made it 2-0 just over a minute later with a power-play goal, firing a rebound from the right circle into the net.

Schultz made it 3-0 4:29 into the second period, taking a pass from Oliver Bjorkstrand on an odd-man rush before beating Vejmelka.
 
Tanev made it 4-0 at 6:38 of the third just as a power play expired before Borgen rounded out the scoring at 9:35 of the final frame.

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks, playing in the second of back-to-back games. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (Radio).

Related Content

Coyotes Announce Commitment to Win State Land Auction & Build Privately Funded Arena & Entertainment District

Yotes Notes: Ingram’s Masterton Nod & Roadrunners Stretch Run

Coyotes Kick Off Road Trip with 5-2 Win Over San Jose

Coyotes Score Six in 3rd Period to Stun Vegas on Friday

News Feed

Preview: Coyotes Face Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday 

Yotes Notes: Ingram’s Masterton Nod & Roadrunners Stretch Run

Coyotes Kick Off Road Trip with 5-2 Win Over San Jose

Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Final Road Trip in San Jose on Sunday

An Underdog Story: Vote for Howler in 2024 Mascot Madness

Coyotes Score Six in 3rd Period to Stun Vegas on Friday

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Vegas on Friday

Ingram Named Bill Masterton Award Nominee

Coyotes Announce Commitment to Win State Land Auction & Build Privately Funded Arena & Entertainment District

Coyotes Sign Lipkin to Entry-Level Contract

Coyotes Fall to Canucks at Mullett Arena on Wednesday

Yotes Notes: Doan’s Memorable Debut & Frozen Four Approaches

Preview: Coyotes Host Canucks on Wednesday at Mullett Arena

Coyotes & Carlisle Companies Partner with DREAM Foundation in 2024 Mentorship Program

Coyotes Partner with Phoenix Children's for Patient Birthday Celebration

Coyotes Fall to Rangers at Mullett Arena on Saturday

Preview: Coyotes Host Rangers in Saturday Matinee

Cooley Records First Career Hat Trick, Coyotes Top Preds on Thursday