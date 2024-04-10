Coyotes Fall to Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday

Arizona finished the season series 2-1-0 against Seattle this season. Defenseman Maksymilian Szuber made his NHL debut, logging 17:01 of ice time in his first career game.

The 2022 draft pick has six goals and 18 assists in 67 games with the Tucson Roadrunners -- his first season of professional hockey.

"He made good decisions with the puck," Tourigny said. "He competed and had a long stick. I liked what I saw."

Wright opened the scoring just 1:08 into the game, firing a shot on net that found its way past Vejmelka. Burakovsky made it 2-0 just over a minute later with a power-play goal, firing a rebound from the right circle into the net.

Schultz made it 3-0 4:29 into the second period, taking a pass from Oliver Bjorkstrand on an odd-man rush before beating Vejmelka.



Tanev made it 4-0 at 6:38 of the third just as a power play expired before Borgen rounded out the scoring at 9:35 of the final frame.

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks, playing in the second of back-to-back games. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (Radio).