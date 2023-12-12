Coyotes Fall to Sabres in Buffalo on Monday

Arizona is back in action on Tuesday at Pittsburgh

GettyImages-1841166989
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Michael Kesselring and Michael Carcone scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped a 5-2 game to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Kyle Okposo, Eric Robinson, Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka, and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres, who won for the second time in three games. Devon Levi made 21 saves to earn his fifth win of the season.

Okposo opened the scoring 2:25 into the game, shooting home Robinson’s rebound to make it 1-0 Sabres. 

Kesselring tied it up at 3:01 of the second period with his first NHL goal, beating Levi five-hole following a pass from Logan Cooley. The 23-year-old has one goal and five assists in 11 games this season.

ARI@BUF: Kesselring scores goal against Devon Levi

Robinson scored at 6:14 of the second to restore Buffalo’s lead before Krebs one-timed a shot past Vejmelka midway through the middle frame to make it 3-1. Peterka’s goal at 15:06 of the second gave Buffalo a 4-1 lead.

Carcone made it 4-2 with his team-leading 14th goal at 12:47 of the third period, a shorthanded tally that came just moments after a 4-on-4 ended, but the Coyotes were unable to gain any additional ground and Dahlin iced the game with an empty-netter at 18:55.

The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday, wrapping up their three-game road trip against the Penguins in Pittsburgh. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

