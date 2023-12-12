Coyotes Fall to Sabres in Buffalo on Monday

STATS

Michael Kesselring and Michael Carcone scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped a 5-2 game to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Kyle Okposo, Eric Robinson, Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka, and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres, who won for the second time in three games. Devon Levi made 21 saves to earn his fifth win of the season.

Okposo opened the scoring 2:25 into the game, shooting home Robinson’s rebound to make it 1-0 Sabres.

Kesselring tied it up at 3:01 of the second period with his first NHL goal, beating Levi five-hole following a pass from Logan Cooley. The 23-year-old has one goal and five assists in 11 games this season.