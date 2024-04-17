Preview: Coyotes Host Oilers to Close out Season

Räty to make NHL debut in Arizona's final game of the season

Where to Watch - 16x9 - 1_26 1
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

April 17, 2024 | 7 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes are set to close out their season against the Oilers tonight, facing Edmonton for the third-and-final time this season.

The Oilers won 6-3 at Mullett Arena on Feb. 19, while the Coyotes earned a 3-2 victory in Edmonton just five days ago, on April 12.

Forward Nick Schmaltz owns a career-high 39 assists, and if he earns one more on Wednesday, he will join Clayton Keller and Matias Maccelli as the third trio with 40+ assists each in the same season in Coyotes team history.

Rookie Josh Doan enters tomorrow night’s game with a goal in each of his last two games and the chance to extend his scoring streak to three games. His father, Shane, earned his first three-game goal streak in his 274th career NHL game.

ARI@CGY: Doan scores goal against Dustin Wolf

“Thank you to the fans for everything they have done for us,” Doan said.

Forward Aku Räty will make his NHL debut tonight, and is in just his first year of North American hockey. The 22-year-old recorded 14 goals and 29 assists in 54 games with the Tucson Roadrunners this season.

“Obviously I am super excited,” Räty said. “I was just getting ready for the Tucson playoffs and the last games of the regular season … I was excited to hear the news.”

Connor Ingram is expected to get the start tonight, and the 27-year-old is 22-21-3 with six shutouts, which is tied for the league lead. He’s 0-2-1 in his career against Edmonton.

ABOUT THE OILERS

Edmonton has solidified its spot in the postseason, posting a 49-25-6 record through 81 games to earn second place in the Pacific Division. They most recently defeated the San Jose Sharks 9-2 on Monday, a game in which superstar Connor McDavid became just the fourth player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a single season.

The 27-year-old ranks third in the league with 132 points.

The Oilers feature one of the most prolific offenses in the game, and rank fourth in the league with 3.61 goals-for per game. McDavid leads the way in scoring, followed by Leon Draisaitl (106 points), Evan Bouchard (81), Zach Hyman (77), and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (67).

“We have an elite opponent,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We played a hell of a game in Edmonton, and I think they will remember that. I expect them to know we will have emotion, so it will be a difficult game, but I know we will empty the tank.”

Stuart Skinner has done the lion’s share of work in net this season, and his 36 wins are tied for second-most in the NHL. Backup Calvin Pickard is 12-6-1 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

Pickard is expected to get the start on Wednesday.

Edmonton allows the ninth-fewest goals per game (2.86), and its power play ranks third (26.61 percent) while its penalty kill is 15th (79.35 percent).

Related Content

Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Award Winners

Coyotes Fall to Flames in Calgary on Sunday

Vejmelka, Doan lead Coyotes to Overtime Win Over Oilers

Guenther, Ingram Lead Coyotes Past Canucks in Vancouver

News Feed

Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Award Winners

Coyotes Fall to Flames in Calgary on Sunday

Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Road Trip in Calgary on Sunday

Statement From Arizona Coyotes Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo

Vejmelka, Doan lead Coyotes to Overtime Win Over Oilers

Preview: Coyotes Face Oilers in Edmonton on Friday

Guenther, Ingram Lead Coyotes Past Canucks in Vancouver

Preview: Coyotes Face Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday

Coyotes Fall to Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday

Preview: Coyotes Face Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday 

Yotes Notes: Ingram’s Masterton Nod & Roadrunners Stretch Run

Coyotes Kick Off Road Trip with 5-2 Win Over San Jose

Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Final Road Trip in San Jose on Sunday

An Underdog Story: Vote for Howler in 2024 Mascot Madness

Coyotes Score Six in 3rd Period to Stun Vegas on Friday

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Vegas on Friday

Ingram Named Bill Masterton Award Nominee

Coyotes Announce Commitment to Win State Land Auction & Build Privately Funded Arena & Entertainment District