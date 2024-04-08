Yotes Notes: Ingram’s Masterton Nod & Roadrunners Stretch Run

Silovs earned the win last Wednesday.
Vancouver ranks seventh with 3.42 goals-for per game, and allows the sixth-fewest at 2.70. Its power play is 13th-best at 22.22 percent, while its penalty kill ranks 19th at 78.48 percent.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620
Friday, April 12, at Edmonton Oilers, 6 pm MST
The Coyotes and Oilers are set to meet twice over a course of five days, wrapping up their three-game season series within the span of a week. The two have met once this season, a game the Oilers won 6-3 in Tempe on Feb. 19.
Edmonton has won five of six, and is chasing Vancouver for the top spot in the Pacific Division. It hosts Vegas on Wednesday before the Coyotes come to town on Friday.
The Oilers feature one of the most prolific offenses in the game, and rank fourth in the league with 3.58 goals-for per game. Connor McDavid leads the way with 136 points and 99 assists (which rank third and first in the league, respectively), followed by Leon Draisaitl (102 points), Evan Bouchard (79), Zach Hyman (73), and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (64).
Stuart Skinner has done the lion’s share of work in net this season, and his 34 wins are tied for second-most in the NHL. Backup Calvin Pickard is 12-6-0 with a 2.38 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.
Skinner earned the win against the Coyotes earlier this season.
Edmonton allows the ninth-fewest goals per game (2.86), and its power play ranks third (26.61 percent) while its penalty kill is 15th (79.35 percent).
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: Stream Only (Arizona Coyotes, Arizona Sports, NHL Apps)
Sunday, April 14, at Calgary Flames, 5 pm MST
The Coyotes wrap up this week in Calgary, playing in the third-and-final game between these two teams this season. The Flames have won both games to this point, 6-2 in Arizona on Jan. 11 and again 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 16 in Calgary.
The Flames rank sixth in the Pacific Division with 73 points, and are eliminated from playoff contention. The have lost eight of nine games, and play in San Jose, Los Angeles, and Anaheim before returning home to host Arizona on Sunday.
Nazem Kadri’s 66 points lead the team, followed by Yegor Sharangovich (56), Blake Coleman (52), MacKenzie Weegar (48), and Jonathan Huberdeau (48). Jakob Markström is 23-21-2 with a 2.74 GAA and .906 SV% this season, while Daniel Vladař is 8-9-2 with a 3.62 GAA and .882 SV%. Both goalies have earned a win against the Coyotes this season.
Calgary ranks 19th in the league with 3.04 goals-for per game, just one spot behind the Coyotes, while their 3.26 goals against are tied for 10th-most in the league. Their power play is 27th with a 16.88 percent conversion rate, and the penalty kill is 11th-best at 80.70 percent.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports