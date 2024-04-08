Yotes Notes: Ingram’s Masterton Nod & Roadrunners Stretch Run

Bear’s Necessities

“He’s had a much different effort defensively, and I’m really happy about the way he’s played. I like that line and Carcs is a big part of it because he has that offense in him. The way he works now defensively, he helps us all the time when he’s on the ice.” – André Tourigny on the recent play of forward Michael Carcone.

What to Watch For

Tuesday, April 9, at Seattle Kraken, 7 pm MST

Arizona and Seattle meet for the third-and-final time this season, with the Coyotes taking the first two matchups 4-3 (shootout) and 2-1 (overtime). Both of those, though, were at Mullett Arena. The Kraken have won four of their last six games – most recently a 3-1 triumph over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Seattle is fifth in the Pacific Division, and with 77 points, mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Jared McCann leads the way with 60 points this season, followed by Oliver Bjorkstrand (55), Vince Dunn (46), Jordan Eberle (42), and Eeli Tolvanen (41). Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer have split time in net this season, with the former posting an 18-16-11 record with a 2.42 GAA and .918 SV%, while the latter is 13-14-2 with a 2.90 GAA and .896 SV%.

Daccord has been in net for both games against the Coyotes this season.

Seattle ranks 29th in the league with 2.62 goals-for per game, though it allows the eighth-fewest at 2.83. Its power play is 16-th best with a 21.24 percent conversion rate while ranking 17th with a 79.23 percent penalty kill.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: KTAR News 92.3 FM

Wednesday, April 10, at Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 pm MST

The Coyotes and Canucks will face each other for the second time in a week, with Arizona still looking for its first win in the season series. Vancouver has won the first two games, both 2-1.

The Canucks are three points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division, though the Oilers have a game-in-hand as of Monday afternoon. Vancouver hosts Vegas on Monday before the Coyotes arrive for Wednesday’s game, in what’s the second of back-to-backs for Arizona.

J.T. Miller leads the team with 97 points on the year, while Elias Pettersson (86), Quinn Hughes (86), Brock Boeser (71), and Filip Hronek (48) round out the top five. Thatcher Demko has remained sidelined with an injury, and though he may return soon, Casey DeSmith and Arturs Silovs have split time in net during his absence. DeSmith is 11-9-6 with one shutout, a 2.96 GAA and .891 SV%, while Silovs is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .930 SV%.