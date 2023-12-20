Coyotes Score Four Unanswered, Top Senators 4-3 on Tuesday

STATS

That was downright magical.

Jack McBain, J.J. Moser, Clayton Keller, and Michael Kesselring all scored as the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. The win closed out a perfect 3-0-0 homestand for the Desert Dogs, who now hit the road for a two-game road trip to both San Jose and Colorado, beginning Thursday.

Karel Vejmelka stopped all 16 shots he faced after replacing Connor Ingram in the first period, improving his career-best scoreless streak to 130:35. The 27-year-old netminder earned his second consecutive win following Saturday's shutout of the Buffalo Sabres.

The Coyotes (16-13-2) improved to 11-5-0 at Mullett Arena, which matches the team’s best-ever start at home (2009-10). Tuesday's comeback was also their first comeback of three-or-more goals since a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on April 29, 2022.

Their 11 home wins this season are the fourth-most in the NHL.

“That’s why they call it Mullett Magic,” Moser said. “I think it’s always great if you can come from behind and get the crowd going. It’s a great atmosphere.”