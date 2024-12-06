Blues defeat Flames in OT, extend point streak to 5

Parayko poked a rebound by the pad of Flames goaltender Dan Vladar and over the goal line after Vladar made the initial stop on Robert Thomas' net drive.

"'Thommer' had good speed up against a forward," Parayko said. "He made a good play driving to the net there. I saw an opportunity of possibly jumping in there, trying to beat their guy to the net if possible. I saw a loose puck and tried to take a jab at it and that was that."

Thomas had a goal and two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 36 saves for the Blues (13-12-2), who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1) since Jim Montgomery was hired as coach Nov. 24.

"I think just everyone's committed to giving their best effort," Binnington said. "I think system-wise it's been a positive change, and he finds a way to get the best out of his guys, encouraging, good meetings and his sense of humor ... it's fun playing hockey right now and just getting those two points. You could see the excitement on our team. Everyone was really excited about the win."