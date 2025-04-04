Thomas' OT goal lifts Blues past Penguins, to 11th straight win

Jake Neighbours scored twice, Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist, and Jimmy Snuggerud had an assist for his first NHL point in his second game for the Blues (42-28-7), who also won their 10th in a row at home and moved two points ahead of the idle Minnesota Wild for the first wild card in the Western Conference. Joel Hofer made 24 saves in winning his fifth consecutive start.

“We have won all different kinds of games, but I am not happy that we were up 4-2 in the third and we went to overtime,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “We have to close out games. We have to get better."

Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell and Rutger McGroarty each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (30-34-12), who have lost four of five (1-2-2). It was McGroarty's first NHL goal in his fifth game. Jarry made 14 saves.

“I thought we were really solid in the first, I thought we were really solid in the third,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “(In the second period), I just think we got away from the game that we wanted to play. … We gave up six odd-man rushes and four of them were off our puck possession where we didn’t make good decisions with the puck and we started their transition game. It’s hard to win when you do that. You’ve got to take care of the puck in the critical areas of the rink if you don’t have plays.”

Rust made it 1-0 at 3:32 of the first period when Hofer’s soft backhand rimmed around the boards and was picked off by McGroarty. Rust received the puck along the boards, skated into the high crease and tucked a forehand by Hofer.