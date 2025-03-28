Blues sign Snuggerud to 3-year entry-level contract

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Jimmy Snuggerud to a three-year entry-level contract.

Snuggerud will join the Blues for practice on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center.

Snuggerud, 20, was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 23 overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.

This season, his junior year at the University of Minnesota, he was named a captain of the Gophers and led the team with 24 goals, 27 assists, and 51 points overall in 40 games. Nationally, he shared sixth in goals and fifth in points, earning Big Ten First Team All-Star honors for the second consecutive season and receiving a selection as a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (top collegiate player). Snuggerud finished his tenure at Minnesota as one of only three players in Gophers history to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive seasons to begin his collegiate career.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native also represented the United States at the 2025 U-20 World Junior Championships (WJC), tallying eight points (five goals, three assists) in six tournament games.

Overall, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward dressed in 119 career NCAA games, totaling 135 points (66 goals, 69 assists) and 113 penalty minutes. He is also a three-time medalist with Team USA, winning silver at the 2022 U-18 WJC, bronze at the 2023 U-20 WJC and gold at the 2024 U-20 WJC.