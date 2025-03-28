Blues sign Snuggerud to 3-year entry-level contract

snuggerud_faceoff
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Jimmy Snuggerud to a three-year entry-level contract.

Snuggerud will join the Blues for practice on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center.

Snuggerud, 20, was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 23 overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.

This season, his junior year at the University of Minnesota, he was named a captain of the Gophers and led the team with 24 goals, 27 assists, and 51 points overall in 40 games. Nationally, he shared sixth in goals and fifth in points, earning Big Ten First Team All-Star honors for the second consecutive season and receiving a selection as a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (top collegiate player). Snuggerud finished his tenure at Minnesota as one of only three players in Gophers history to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive seasons to begin his collegiate career.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native also represented the United States at the 2025 U-20 World Junior Championships (WJC), tallying eight points (five goals, three assists) in six tournament games.

Overall, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward dressed in 119 career NCAA games, totaling 135 points (66 goals, 69 assists) and 113 penalty minutes. He is also a three-time medalist with Team USA, winning silver at the 2022 U-18 WJC, bronze at the 2023 U-20 WJC and gold at the 2024 U-20 WJC.

News Feed

Blues rally past Predators, extend winning streak to 8

Channel Numbers: FanDuel Sports Network Extra

Broberg, Thomas each has 4 points, Blues top Canadiens for 7th win in row

Jecho, Fischer sign entry-level contracts

Holloway named NHL Third Star of the Week

Kyrou stays hot, Blues defeat Predators for 6th straight win

Blues recall Dvorsky from Springfield

Maroon gets emotional after final game in St. Louis

Blues pull away from Blackhawks for 5th straight win 

Barkin' for the Blues Night set for April 1

Police vs. Fire game set for Sunday after Blues/Predators

Broberg’s OT goal lifts Blues past Canucks for 4th straight win

Snuggerud named candidate for Hobey Baker Award

Kyrou scores twice, lifts Blues past Predators

Tickets for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on sale now

Blues score 7, cruise past Ducks

Kyrou scores hat trick, leads Blues past Wild

March 16 game pushed back to 7 p.m.