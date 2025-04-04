Blues match franchise record with 11 straight wins

By Brett Barczewski / St. Louis Blues

With a dramatic 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, the St. Louis Blues matched a franchise record with their 11th consecutive victory.

The team previously recorded 11 straight wins from Jan. 23 to Feb. 19, 2019 — and went on to capture the Stanley Cup several months later.

With a win Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche, the Blues would set a new franchise record at 12 consecutive wins.

In addition, Thursday’s win against Pittsburgh was the Blues’ 10th consecutive home win, which set a new record for consecutive wins in St. Louis. The team had previously won nine straight games at home twice in its history — Jan. 26 to Feb. 26, 1991 and Dec. 12, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2020.

Since the Four Nations Face-Off break, the Blues are 17-2-2 and have climbed into the first Wild Card position in the Western Conference — the most wins (17) and points (36) by any team in the League since.

