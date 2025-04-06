Blues top Avalanche, set franchise mark with 12th straight win

Ross Colton, Miles Wood, Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Malinski scored for the Avalanche (47-27-4), who lost for just the third time in nine games (6-2-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 17 saves.

“I liked the fact that we stuck with it and didn’t let it get out of hand because there was a point there where it might,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said, citing a 4-0 deficit. “We had a tough time getting going tonight. Just not ready to start the game tonight. I thought our top guys had a tough time getting going tonight and they struggled a little bit. But the bottom six forwards did a nice job, stuck with their identity and work ethic, scored a couple big goals for us. So, there’s things to like through our lineup and there’s other things I really didn’t like.”

The Avalanche have clinched a spot in the playoffs and trail the Dallas Stars by six points for second place in the Central Division.

Bolduc’s power-play goal 49 seconds into the first period made it 1-0, a one-timer from the slot off a centering pass from Thomas.

Jake Neighbours made it 2-0 at 7:41 when Thomas found him in the low slot for a quick backhand past Blackwood.

Pavel Buchnevich made it 3-0 at 1:01 of the second period when he took Jimmy Snuggerud’s pass at the top of the crease and beat Blackwood with a backhand.

“We’re playing the right way,” Buchnevich said. “We’re playing for each other. Sacrifice for the team and it’s working right now. We should keep going.”

Bolduc pushed it 4-0 at 8:53 with a snap shot from the high slot off a pass from Thomas on the power play.

“You’ve got to be ready,” Bolduc said. “I’ve been trying to find the open space. You never know when the puck’s going to come your way. I just try to set myself up and be ready to shoot. I want to hit the net, for sure.”