Chase 'blessed' by turnout for Puck Cancer 2nd Shift charity game

Former forward, in fight with leukemia inspired by bond with Blues, NHL fraternity

Kelly Chase Puck Cancer 1

© St. Louis Blues

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- The emotions and financial contributions that brought success to the first Puck Cancer fundraiser event in 2024 weren't going to keep St. Louis Blues and NHL alumnus Kelly Chase from a second one.

The 57-year-old, who was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in November 2023 and went into remission last year, is now battling a second round of AML but has been undergoing chemotherapy following a bone marrow transplant from his brother, Kyle Chase.

Under the advice of doctors, though Chase again is in remission, he was advised to not participate in the on-ice activities, and to an extent, not attend the event so he can maintain his strength while his body acclimates to the new bone marrow.

The Blues alumni hosted the second annual Puck Cancer Second Shift Alumni game against the Chicago Blackhawks alumni at Centene Community Ice Center on Friday.

Proceeds benefited the Siteman Cancer Center and The V Foundation for Cancer Research. The first game raised $600,000 for cancer research last year.

The bond Chase shares not only with St. Louis alumni but NHL alumni is a bond that will live for an eternity.

“It’s overwhelming for me, like honestly,” Chase said. “In that locker room, the lengths that people have gone to come here to this event is crazy. I’d like to say that it’s inspiring, and it’s inspiring for me, but I don’t know; I look at it from a different platform because I can’t believe that people have treated me so well. I’ve been blessed with so many good friends.”

Blues alumni included Brian Elliott, Marc Bergevin, Barret Jackman, Andy McDonald, Kevin Shattenkirk, Alexander Steen, Blues associate coach Steve Ott, current Blues coach Jim Montgomery, Scottie Upshall, Mike Sillinger, Scott Mellanby, Paul Stastny, Chris Butler, Cam Janssen, Tyson Nash, Scott Young and Jeff Brown.

Kelly Chase Puck Cancer 3

© St. Louis Blues

Blackhawks alumni included Ray Whitney, Chris Chelios, Stu Grimson, Matthew Barnaby, John Callahan, Blues assistant coach Mike Weber, Ryan Malone, George Parros, Kyle Calder, Tony Hrkac, Matt Lashoff, Jim McKenzie, Reid Simpson and Adam Burish.

Celebrity players included country music artist Dierks Bentley, Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion; and Billy Bush, a radio and TV personality. Former NHL referee Tim Peel officiated the game.

Coaches included Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway, Keith Tkachuk, Brett Hull, Tony Twist, Darin Kimble, Al MacInnis, Joel Quenneville, Chris Pronger, Bernie Federko, Garth Butcher, Jim Vesey, Blues minority owner Donn Lux, Tony Granato, Troy Volhoffer, Chicago Cubs alumni Mark Grace, Joe Fiala and David Silverman.

Montgomery said he wouldn’t miss this for anything.

“It means a lot,” Montgomery said. “I think you can tell how much love and respect there is for Kelly Chase, because just look at the people that are coming. ‘Chaser’ is fighting just like he’s done since he’s been able to walk and even if he wasn’t fighting his own battle, people would be coming because of the love for him and the respect they have for him, and he’s always giving back. And it’s great to see people giving back to him.

“It just says how special the hockey culture is. Whether it’s Chris Pronger, it’s Al MacInnis, it’s Wayne Gretzky, Keith Tkachuk, they’re humble people. Then you look at the generosity of people like Kelly Chase, No. 1; Barret Jackman. There’s so many hockey players. And these are just Blues, but it’s kind of universal across every organization in the NHL. They care about the game, they care about how players are perceived and they care what media says about them because they care.”

Kelly Chase Puck Cancer 4

© St. Louis Blues

Chase, a former forward, began and ended his 11-year NHL career with St. Louis, including four seasons from 1989-94 and three more from 1997-2000. He had 53 points (17 goals, 36 assists) in 458 games with the Blues, Hartford Whalers and Toronto Maple Leafs, including 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 345 games with St. Louis.

He has meant so much to so many people who say they would do this for him over and over again because he would be the one to do it for them.

“He’s done so much for this community,” said Blues alum Scottie Upshall, who played with St. Louis from 2015-18. “This event, we’re here for a great cause. For cancer research, for the hospital, for ‘Chaser,’ for his family. This is such a great alumni and they do such a fantastic job.

Added Blues alum Paul Stastny, who grew up in St. Louis and played for the Blues from 2014-18, “When I skated with the alumni when my dad [Peter Stastny] just retired, I was 14, 15, I remember [Chase] being in the locker room always holding court, always involved in the St. Louis community, whether it’s hockey, whether it’s the retired guys, whether it’s the pro guys and then when I got here to St. Louis, nothing changed.

The guy is true and true like a St. Louis guy and wants to see the community do well and wants to see all his friends do well. Any time we can help him out, guys will fly in from all over, guys will take time out of our schedules to help him out, especially since he’s in this fight right now.”

And for that, Chase is eternally grateful.

“It’s a unique group of guys, a unique brotherhood,” Chase said, tearing up. “I say this all the time. We share a bond of being in that locker room. The craziest thing is, what you miss the most is the locker room, the guys. You don’t miss the game. You love to play the game and be out on that ice and playing in front of all those people again, and you’ll never get to do that. But the guys, it’s pretty [darn] cool.”

