Broberg, Thomas each has 4 points, Blues top Canadiens for 7th win in row

Dylan Holloway had a goal and an assist for the Blues (38-28-7), who improved to 14-2-2 in their past 18 games. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves to win his fourth straight start.

St. Louis pulled within two points of the Minnesota Wild for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and remained four points ahead of the Calgary Flames for the second wild card.

“I don’t think that we’ve looked at it that way,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said of the standings. “I think we’ve just looked at controlling our own games. I have not had a conversation with a player about Calgary, about Minnesota, about Vancouver, about Utah. I’m sure they’re talking amongst themselves like us coaches talk amongst ourselves, but when we’re all together, it’s been real business-like about the present.”

Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens (33-28-9), whose point streak ended at six games (3-0-3). Sam Montembeault allowed five goals on 32 shots before being replaced by Jakub Dobes at 10:12 of the third period. Dobes made four saves on five shots.

“To me at this time of the year, I feel like … I heard this saying the other day: it’s not failure tonight, to me, it’s fertilizer,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “That’s the way it needs to be.

“We didn’t make it easy on ourselves tonight. I didn’t like how many pucks Binnington got to touch. Our forecheck was not as good as in the past. I think it’s something that we’ve fueled off of, and we didn’t have much of that.”

Montreal remains one point ahead of the New York Islanders and New York Rangers for the second wild card from the East.

“I’d say it’s all on us probably,” Suzuki said. “Probably our worst game in a while. I don’t know, we just have to be a lot better than that with how important these games are.”

Jordan Kyrou gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 18:07 of the first period when he found a lane in the high slot and beat Montembeault through traffic, despite the Canadiens goalie getting a piece of the shot.