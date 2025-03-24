Holloway named NHL Third Star of the Week

The National Hockey League announced today that Blues forward Dylan Holloway has been named ‘Third Star’ for the week ending March 23.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel were named first and second star, respectively.

Holloway, 23, helped the Blues go 4-0-0 over the past week to vault the team four points clear of the Calgary Flames for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. He began the week with his first career three-assist night as the Blues beat the division-rival Nashville Predators, 4-1. On Thursday night, Holloway logged two points, including an assist on Philip Broberg’s game-winning overtime goal against the Vancouver Canucks. He capped the week with an assist in back-to-back wins over the Chicago Blackhawks and Predators over the weekend, extending his current points streak to seven games (three goals, eight assists) – tied for the longest active streak in the NHL.

Overall, Holloway led the league with six assists for the week while his seven points shared the lead and his plus-5 rating shared third.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Holloway is currently in his first season with the Blues after signing with the team last August. He ranks third on the Blues with 58 points while his 23 goals are second. Holloway (58 points, plus-16) and linemate Jordan Kyrou (61 points, plus-17) are two of only 13 forwards in the NHL with at least 55 points and a plus-15 rating this season.

The Blues are riding a season-high six-game overall win streak and a seven-game home win streak at Enterprise Center.