Situation Room Initiated Challenge: STL @ CGY – 2:25 of Overtime

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is upheld – Goal St. Louis

Explanation: Video review determined that no goaltender interference infractions occurred as St. Louis’ Colton Parayko made a play on a loose puck in the crease prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, that "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.