Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Dalibor Dvorsky to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Dvorsky, 19, was recalled to the Blues on March 22 and made his NHL debut with the club in the team’s 4-1 win over Nashville on March 23.

This season with the Thunderbirds, he has dressed in 57 games, sharing fourth amongst AHL rookies with 20 goals and ninth with 43 points overall.

The Zvolen, Slovakia, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 10 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Springfield (33-26-2-4, 72 pts) has seven games remaining on their regular-season schedule and currently hold the final playoff position in the AHL’s Atlantic Division.