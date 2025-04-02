Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

dvorsky_skate
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Dalibor Dvorsky to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Dvorsky, 19, was recalled to the Blues on March 22 and made his NHL debut with the club in the team’s 4-1 win over Nashville on March 23.

This season with the Thunderbirds, he has dressed in 57 games, sharing fourth amongst AHL rookies with 20 goals and ninth with 43 points overall.

The Zvolen, Slovakia, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 10 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Springfield (33-26-2-4, 72 pts) has seven games remaining on their regular-season schedule and currently hold the final playoff position in the AHL’s Atlantic Division.

News Feed

Fowler's OT goal lifts Blues past Red Wings for 10th straight win

Blues celebrate fans with Fan Appreciation Month presented by Schnucks

Binnington named NHL Third Star of the Month

Buchnevich breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Avalanche for 9th straight win

Blues sign Snuggerud to 3-year entry-level contract

Blues rally past Predators, extend winning streak to 8

Channel Numbers: FanDuel Sports Network Extra

Broberg, Thomas each has 4 points, Blues top Canadiens for 7th win in row

Jecho, Fischer sign entry-level contracts

Holloway named NHL Third Star of the Week

Kyrou stays hot, Blues defeat Predators for 6th straight win

Blues recall Dvorsky from Springfield

Maroon gets emotional after final game in St. Louis

Blues pull away from Blackhawks for 5th straight win 

Barkin' for the Blues Night set for April 1

Police vs. Fire game set for Sunday after Blues/Predators

Broberg’s OT goal lifts Blues past Canucks for 4th straight win

Snuggerud named candidate for Hobey Baker Award