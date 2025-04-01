Blues celebrate fans with Fan Appreciation Month presented by Schnucks

The St. Louis Blues have embarked on their annual tradition of celebrating the best fans in hockey with Fan Appreciation Month, presented by Schnucks. From April 1–15, the Blues will host a variety of surprise and delight opportunities both at Enterprise Center and throughout the St. Louis community.

Fans can participate in multiple community events, including the Schnucks Block Party on April 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Arsenal Schnucks (5055 Arsenal St.). This family-friendly event features games, inflatables, appearances by Louie and the Blue Crew, and exciting giveaways from Pepsi, 1st Phorm, Blues Hog BBQ and Schnucks Community Kitchen.

From April 7-15, fans who check in at This Bar Bleeds Blue locations will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 STL Authentics gift card, courtesy of Bud Light. One winner will be selected for each game during that period.

Fans that check-in at This Bar Bleeds Blue locations from April 1 to 5 and on April 15 will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 STL Authentics gift card. One gift card will be given away each game. Fans that check-in at This Bar Bleeds Blue Locations from April 7-12 will be entered to win two (2) Tickets to the Season Finale, April 15 vs. Utah, one winner will be selected from each game. Prizes courtesy of This Bar Bleeds Blue, presented by Bud Light.

During the celebration, the Blues’ exclusive memorabilia marketplace Rinkside Reserve will offer 15% off all online orders during both home and away games. In addition, fans can score Adidas Authentic Blank Jerseys (Home, Road, Heritage and select Special Editions) for just $79.99, available in-arena and online.

Starting with the April 1 game against Detroit, the final four Blues home games of the regular season will give fans 50 percent off select concessions—hot dogs, standard nachos and regular-size popcorns—exclusively through mobile ordering on the Blues App.

Fans seated in lucky rows on April 3, 5 and 15 will be selected for special prizes and offers from Blues partners including Pepsi, 1st Phorm, Blues Hog BBQ, Rottler, Club Car Wash, Scott Credit Union, On the Run, Dirt Cheap and Dogtown Pizza.

From April 1-15, fans can enter Bluenatics-exclusive giveaways, including chances to win two Season Mezzanine tickets, ticket giveaways to various Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre concerts and shows including Jonas Brothers, Ghost, Shinedown, LINKIN PARK, James Arthur, Ledisi, Kathleen Madigan, as well as prizes from partners like CarShield, Scott Credit Union and First Community.

To cap off Fan Appreciation Month, select lucky fans attending the final home game on April 15 will be invited down to the ice to receive a game-worn jersey, directly from Blues players, as part of the beloved Jersey Off the Back tradition.