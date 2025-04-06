Blues set new franchise record with 12 consecutive wins

For the first time in their 57-year history, the St. Louis Blues have a 12-game winning streak.

The club set a new franchise record with Saturday’s 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Enterprise Center, eclipsing the previous club record of 11 straight wins set from Jan. 23 to Feb. 19, 2019. Just months after setting the previous mark, the Blues captured the first Stanley Cup in team history.

The Blues’ 12-game winning streak is the longest in the NHL this season.

In addition, the club extended its longest home winning streak to 11 consecutive games with Saturday’s victory.

Since the Four Nations Face-Off break, the Blues are 18-2-2. Their 18 wins and 38 points are the most in the NHL since play resumed on Feb. 22.