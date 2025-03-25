Jecho, Fischer agree to entry-level contracts

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Adam Jecho and defenseman Lukas Fischer to three-year, two-way entry-level contracts starting with the 2025-26 season.

Jecho, 19, was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 95 overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft. This season, the Zlin, Czechia, native has dressed in 56 games for the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings, posting 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) and 25 penalty minutes. His 25 goals rank second on Edmonton, while his 53 points share fourth on the team. Jecho also represented Czechia at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven tournament games.

Overall, Jecho has dressed in 110 career WHL regular-season games, amassing 99 points (48 goals, 51 assists) and 49 penalty minutes.

Fischer, 18, was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, No. 56 overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft. This season, the Brighton, Michigan, native was named captain of the OHL’s Sarnia Sting and has recorded 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) and 81 penalty minutes in 51 games. His 15 goals rank fifth in the OHL among defensemen.

Overall, Fischer has dressed in 166 career OHL regular-season games, totaling 81 points (24 goals, 57 assists) and 176 penalty minutes.