The St. Louis Blues will wear five different sweaters during the 2024-25 season, including a still-to-be-revealed Winter Classic jersey that will make it's on-ice debut on Dec. 31 at Wrigley Field.

The fan-favorite Heritage jersey will return on Saturday night home games, while the '90s Vintage sweater will appear Dec. 15 vs. New York and April 1 vs. Detroit.

Here is the full jersey schedule for the 2024-25 season: