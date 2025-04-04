Holloway considered week-to-week with injury

holloway_closeup
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Dylan Holloway is week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury during the first period of the Blues’ 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Holloway, 23, has dressed in all 77 Blues games this season, ranking second on the team with 26 goals and third with 63 points overall.

The Calgary, Alberta native also shares the team lead with six power-play goals while his eight game-winning goals pace the Blues and share seventh in the NHL overall.

Holloway is currently in his first season in St. Louis after signing an offer sheet with the Blues last August.

Originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, No. 14 overall of the 2020 NHL Draft, he has totaled 81 points (35 goals, 46 assists) and 66 penalty minutes in 166 career NHL regular-season games.

