Blues recall Dvorsky from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Dalibor Dvorsky from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Dvorsky, 19, has dressed in 59 games for the Thunderbirds this season, ranking third on the team with 20 goals and fourth with 44 points overall.

The Zvolen, Slovakia, native also made his NHL debut with the Blues back on March 23 against Nashville.

Dvorsky was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 10 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Springfield (33-26-2-4, 72 pts) has seven games remaining on their regular-season schedule and currently hold the final playoff position in the AHL’s Atlantic Division.