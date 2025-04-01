Binnington named NHL Third Star of the Month

Jordan Binnington led the Blues to a league-best 12-2-1 record in March.

Binnington-3rd-Star-NHL
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has been named ‘Third Star’ for the month of March. Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel and Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares were named first and second. star, respectively. The NHL’s “Three Stars” of the month are presented by GEICO.

Binnington, 31, appeared in 10 games during March, posting an 8-2-0 record along with a .910 save percentage and a 2.21 goals-against average (GAA) to lead the Blues to a league-best 12-2-1 record and 25 points for the month. His eight wins were tied for the second most while his GAA was ninth amongst goalies that made at least seven appearances. At home, Binnington logged a 5-0-0 mark with a .937 save percentage and a 1.58 GAA, making him one of two goaltenders (Jake Oettinger – DAL) with at least five wins and no losses (min. three home games). Overall, the Richmond Hill, Ontario, native has dressed in 51 games this season, tallying a 25-21-4 record with a .901 save percentage and a 2.70 GAA. Earlier this season, Binnington earned his 152nd career win to become the Blues’ all-time franchise leader.

The Blues enter tonight’s game against the Detroit Red Wings riding the league’s longest active win streak at nine games and sit just one point back of the Minnesota Wild for the first Wild Card position in the Western Conference. They have also won eight consecutive games at Enterprise Center and sit just one win shy of tying the franchise record for the longest home win streak.

