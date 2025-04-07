Preview: Blues at Jets

When: Monday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES That's a franchise record! The St. Louis Blues (43-28-7) won their 12th game in a row on Saturday with a 5-4 victory against the Colorado Avalanche, and they created a bit of history while doing so.

The 12-game win streak not only surpasses the franchise's previous mark of 11 (set in 2019), but is the longest win streak in the NHL this season. The Blues are the 20th team in NHL history to record a win streak of at least 12 games and first since Edmonton won 16 in a row last season.

"How proud I am of that group in there to be able to overcome all of the adversity we've had this year...we've overcome it," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery after the game. "Just playing the right way. And I'm proud of that group for what they've achieved."

The Blues scored early and often on Saturday, jumping out to a 4-0 lead by the midway point. While the Avalanche fought back to make it close, St. Louis never trailed in the game. They are now 22-7-7 in one-goal games this season, tied for the most wins in that scenario in the NHL this season.

Robert Thomas (one goal, three assists), Cam Fowler (three assists) and Zack Bolduc (two goals) all registered mutli-point games for the team, while Jordan Binnington stood tall with 35 saves in net. It was the seventh four-point game of Thomas' career, which shares eighth-most in franchise history.

The Blues now embark on a three-game road trip which begins Monday night in Winnipeg. With just four regular-season games remaining, St. Louis currently sits in the first Wild Card spot with 93 points. The Minnesota Wild sit two points behind in the second Wild Card spot with the same number of games played.

JETS The Winnipeg Jets (52-21-4) are returning from a tough three-game road trip that saw them earn a win against the Vegas Golden Knights sandwiched by losses to the Los Angeles Kings and Utah Hockey Club.

Utah got out to a 3-0 lead on Saturday before forward Mark Scheifele found the back of the net on the power play for the Jets' lone goal of the game. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves in net.

While their latest road trip was a difficult one, the Jets have found plenty of success on home ice this season. The team is 28-6-4 at Canada Life Centre, making them one of the strongest home teams in the League, and have won three in a row there. At home the Jets are averaging 3.50 goals per game (seventh in the NHL) and just 1.95 goals-against per game (second in the NHL).

The Jets have already clinched their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and are now playing for seeding. Winnipeg currently holds the top spot in the NHL with 108 points, putting them on pace to win the Presidents' Trophy. However the Washington Capitals are just one point behind them and the Dallas Stars only three.

Monday will be the fourth and final matchup of the regular season between the Blues and Jets. The Blues are 1-1-1 in the season series, with their win coming in the only other game in Winnipeg on Dec. 3.