Preview: Blues at Jets

preview_WPG
By Elise Butler / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Monday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES That's a franchise record! The St. Louis Blues (43-28-7) won their 12th game in a row on Saturday with a 5-4 victory against the Colorado Avalanche, and they created a bit of history while doing so.

The 12-game win streak not only surpasses the franchise's previous mark of 11 (set in 2019), but is the longest win streak in the NHL this season. The Blues are the 20th team in NHL history to record a win streak of at least 12 games and first since Edmonton won 16 in a row last season.

"How proud I am of that group in there to be able to overcome all of the adversity we've had this year...we've overcome it," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery after the game. "Just playing the right way. And I'm proud of that group for what they've achieved."

The Blues scored early and often on Saturday, jumping out to a 4-0 lead by the midway point. While the Avalanche fought back to make it close, St. Louis never trailed in the game. They are now 22-7-7 in one-goal games this season, tied for the most wins in that scenario in the NHL this season.

Robert Thomas (one goal, three assists), Cam Fowler (three assists) and Zack Bolduc (two goals) all registered mutli-point games for the team, while Jordan Binnington stood tall with 35 saves in net. It was the seventh four-point game of Thomas' career, which shares eighth-most in franchise history.

The Blues now embark on a three-game road trip which begins Monday night in Winnipeg. With just four regular-season games remaining, St. Louis currently sits in the first Wild Card spot with 93 points. The Minnesota Wild sit two points behind in the second Wild Card spot with the same number of games played.

JETS The Winnipeg Jets (52-21-4) are returning from a tough three-game road trip that saw them earn a win against the Vegas Golden Knights sandwiched by losses to the Los Angeles Kings and Utah Hockey Club.

Utah got out to a 3-0 lead on Saturday before forward Mark Scheifele found the back of the net on the power play for the Jets' lone goal of the game. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves in net.

While their latest road trip was a difficult one, the Jets have found plenty of success on home ice this season. The team is 28-6-4 at Canada Life Centre, making them one of the strongest home teams in the League, and have won three in a row there. At home the Jets are averaging 3.50 goals per game (seventh in the NHL) and just 1.95 goals-against per game (second in the NHL).

The Jets have already clinched their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and are now playing for seeding. Winnipeg currently holds the top spot in the NHL with 108 points, putting them on pace to win the Presidents' Trophy. However the Washington Capitals are just one point behind them and the Dallas Stars only three.

Monday will be the fourth and final matchup of the regular season between the Blues and Jets. The Blues are 1-1-1 in the season series, with their win coming in the only other game in Winnipeg on Dec. 3.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Zack Bolduc is up to 18 goals and 33 points in 68 games, ranking third and seventh respectively among League rookies this season. His 18 goals are the most by a Blues rookie since Robby Fabbri in 2015-16, and he is the 11th Blues rookie all-time to reach the mark. His 12 goals since Feb. 25 share fifth in the NHL and leads all rookies. He is just the third Blues rookie in the past 27 years to post a season with at least 15 goals and 15 assists (Fabbri, Patrik Berglund).

JETS Mark Scheifele has goals in back-to-back games for the Jets and eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last eight games. The forward is tied for first on the team in goals (38) and ranks second in points (83) this season. He's currently in the second-best goal-scoring season of his career, trailing only the career-high 42 he scored in 2022-23. He is just one shy of tying his career high in points, which he set in the 2018-19 season.

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues have earned points in 15 of their last 16 games (14-1-1), the most wins and points in the NHL since Mar. 5.
  • Robert Thomas enters Monday on an eight-game point streak (four goals, 15 assists), which is the second-longest active point streak in the NHL behind only Sidney Crosby (12 games).
  • Jordan Binnington (seven wins, longest active streak in the NHL) and Joel Hofer (five wins) are each on personal win streaks of at least five games, just the second set of goaltenders in franchise history to each have an active five-game personal win streak at the same time (Binnington and Ville Husso in April of 2022).
  • Cam Fowler recorded three assists on Saturday vs. Colorado, his fifth career three-assist game and his first as a Blue.
  • With forwards Dylan Holloway and Alexandre Texier dealing with injuries, the Blues recalled Dalibor Dvorsky from Springfield ahead of the road trip.

News Feed

Blues recall Dvorsky from Springfield

Blues top Avalanche, set franchise mark with 12th straight win

Blues set new franchise record with 12 consecutive wins

Chase 'blessed' by turnout for Puck Cancer 2nd Shift charity game

Holloway considered week-to-week with injury

Blues match franchise record with 11 straight wins

Thomas' OT goal lifts Blues past Penguins, to 11th straight win

Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

Fowler's OT goal lifts Blues past Red Wings for 10th straight win

Blues celebrate fans with Fan Appreciation Month presented by Schnucks

Binnington named NHL Third Star of the Month

Buchnevich breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Avalanche for 9th straight win

Blues sign Snuggerud to 3-year entry-level contract

Blues rally past Predators, extend winning streak to 8

Broberg, Thomas each has 4 points, Blues top Canadiens for 7th win in row

Jecho, Fischer sign entry-level contracts

Holloway named NHL Third Star of the Week

Kyrou stays hot, Blues defeat Predators for 6th straight win