WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored two goals, the 893rd and 894th of his career, to tie Wayne Gretzky's record for the most in NHL history, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at Capital One Arena on Friday.
Ovechkin ties Gretzky's NHL record with 2 goals, Capitals edge Blackhawks
Washington captain scores Nos. 893, 894, including 136th game-winner, most in League history
With Gretzky in attendance, Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 3:52 of the first period when his one-timer from the bottom of the right circle hit the left post, then deflected off goalie Spencer Knight’s back and into the net.
"Wayne texted me before the game. He said score three,” Ovechkin said. “Yeah, it's a special moment. It's great for hockey. It's great for D.C. It's great for all our fans to do it here in Washington. It's fun. It's fun. It's always a pleasure to be in that category with those names.”
Ovechkin later gave the Capitals a 4-3 lead at 6:13 of the third period when he scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from John Carlson on a power play.
Ovechkin's 894th goal was his 136th game-winner, breaking a tie with Jaromir Jagr for the most in NHL history. He has scored 41 goals in 60 games this season, and has 19 goals in his last 26 games, including five goals while scoring in the past four games.
“He’s scored some huge goals for us,” linemate Tom Wilson said. “Everyone is so focused on the record, but he’s playing amazing hockey and he’s a legend. So, he’s able to just continue to score huge goals for this team and he’s stepping up and he’s been a huge part of the success of our team this year. He’s our captain. He’s our leader. He’s playing amazing hockey.”
Dylan Strome had a goal and assisted on Ovechkin’s first goal, and Ryan Leonard scored his first NHL goal for the Capitals (49-18-9), who have won two of three. Carlson had three assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves.
“The crowd was incredible,” Strome said. “Playing in the playoffs last year for the first time, it felt the same way. The crowd was chanting ‘Ovi’ before the game started, just incredible. Everyone knew what was happening and to get the one early and then just a matter of time before he got another.”
Frank Nazar had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (21-45-10), who have lost five straight (0-4-1) and 11 of 12 (1-10-1). Landon Slaggert and Oliver Moore each had two assists, and Knight made 24 saves for Chicago, which led 3-2 entering the third period.
“I thought we hung in there for two periods,” Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen said. “Then once they got the momentum in the third there. I thought we got on our heels. They made a push and obviously the two penalties hurt us. They were feeling the crowd.”
Ovechkin’s first goal, hitting the post and then Knight's back before going in, gave the Capitals the early 1-0 lead.
“That’s what he does, it’s impressive. Good goal scorers, they get bounces,” Knight said. “You create your own luck, right? It’s not by mistake he gets bounces like that. He knows how to put the puck on net and find some space.”
Tyler Bertuzzi tied the score 1-1 at 13:55 of the first period when he scored at the right post off a pass across the crease from Slaggert.
Nazar gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead just 31 seconds into the second period when he received a pass from Oliver Moore and scored from the slot. The assist was Moore’s first NHL point.
“That was a surreal game,” Moore said. “That was absurd. Just the crowd, Alex Ovechkin scoring two goals like that. It was a lot of emotions to say the least.”
Martin Fehervary tied the score 2-2 at 7:09. Connor McMichael’s shot trickled between Knight’s pads and Fehervary knocked the puck in.
Philipp Kurashev put Chicago ahead 3-2 at 7:19. Lindgren made the save on Slaggert’s shot, but Kurashev buried the rebound.
Strome tied the score 3-3 at 3:46 of the third period when his shot was deflected in front and knocked in by Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy.
Leonard, playing his third NHL game, scored into an empty net at 18:24 for the 5-3 final.
“It’s cool to score an empty-netter, but at the end of the day I witnessed history tonight.” Leonard said of Ovechkin. “It’s cool to score your first but that guy’s scored a lot of goals, so I think it’s even cooler.”
NOTES: Ovechkin became the first player in NHL history with at least three 40-goal seasons at the age of 35 or older (also 42 goals in 2022-23; 50 goals in 2021-22). … Strome has assisted on 20 of Ovechkin’s 41 goals this season. … Bertuzzi has points in six of his last seven contests against the Capitals (five goals, two assists).