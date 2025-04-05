Ovechkin ties Gretzky's NHL record with 2 goals, Capitals edge Blackhawks

Dylan Strome had a goal and assisted on Ovechkin’s first goal, and Ryan Leonard scored his first NHL goal for the Capitals (49-18-9), who have won two of three. Carlson had three assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves.

“The crowd was incredible,” Strome said. “Playing in the playoffs last year for the first time, it felt the same way. The crowd was chanting ‘Ovi’ before the game started, just incredible. Everyone knew what was happening and to get the one early and then just a matter of time before he got another.”

Frank Nazar had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (21-45-10), who have lost five straight (0-4-1) and 11 of 12 (1-10-1). Landon Slaggert and Oliver Moore each had two assists, and Knight made 24 saves for Chicago, which led 3-2 entering the third period.

“I thought we hung in there for two periods,” Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen said. “Then once they got the momentum in the third there. I thought we got on our heels. They made a push and obviously the two penalties hurt us. They were feeling the crowd.”

Ovechkin’s first goal, hitting the post and then Knight's back before going in, gave the Capitals the early 1-0 lead.

“That’s what he does, it’s impressive. Good goal scorers, they get bounces,” Knight said. “You create your own luck, right? It’s not by mistake he gets bounces like that. He knows how to put the puck on net and find some space.”

Tyler Bertuzzi tied the score 1-1 at 13:55 of the first period when he scored at the right post off a pass across the crease from Slaggert.