RELEASE: Fifth Third Arena to Rebrand as Blackhawks Ice Center

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the rebranding of Fifth Third Arena to Blackhawks Ice Center, effective in late January 2026 when the ongoing expansion opens to the public. This marks a pivotal step in the organization’s ongoing commitment to advancing hockey access while building stronger connections with fans and neighbors across Chicago.

Since opening in 2017, the facility has served as the home for Blackhawks’ practice and training alongside youth hockey and community development programs. As it continues to be the team’s official training home, the rebrand strengthens the facility’s connection to the team’s identity and signals a continued investment in its role as a destination for hockey and community programming for all ages.

“This rebrand is about more than a name – it’s about creating a space that reflects who we are and what we stand for,” said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations of the Chicago Blackhawks. “Blackhawks Ice Center is designed to be a welcoming hub for hockey and community life, rooted in our century of tradition while opening doors for new audiences to participate, learn and belong. Our goal is to make hockey accessible and inclusive, and this identity paired with two additional rinks helps us deliver on that promise.”

The facility’s expansion also introduces new collaborations that will enhance the experience for fans and the community.

One Off Hospitality – Chicago’s celebrated 12-time James Beard award-winning restaurant group with restaurants including avec, Big Star, The Publican and more – will bring curated dining concepts to the facility, including Rocky’s Table & Tap and Raise the Cup Café, an all-day destination for coffee and premium bites. These spaces will offer approachable, high-quality food and beverage experiences designed to make every visit memorable.

American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC) joins as a strategic partner to strengthen operational excellence and programming. ASEC brings decades of expertise in managing ice and indoor sports facilities nationwide, ensuring best-in-class guest services, safety and scheduling while supporting learn-to-play pathways and community programming.

USG Arena – the 2,000-seat rink named in partnership with USG – becomes the home of the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Chicago Steel beginning in the 2026-2027 season, further cementing the facility’s role as a central hub for hockey and cultural engagement in Chicago.

Blackhawks Ice Center’s two additional ice sheets are currently operational and will begin hosting youth and adult programming immediately. Final enhancements to premium amenities – including Centennial Hall and elevated hospitality spaces – will be made in the coming weeks prior to official opening.