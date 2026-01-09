RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Connor Bedard from Injured Reserve

Defenseman Kevin Korchinski and goaltender Drew Commesso also recalled from Rockford

Thumbnail_bedard
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Connor Bedard (upper body) from injured reserve. Additionally, the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Korchinski and goaltender Drew Commesso from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Bedard, 20, has posted 44 points (19G, 25A) in 31 games during the 2025-26 campaign. He leads all club skaters with 25 assists and 44 points, while his 19 goals rank second. Bedard was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for November, recording 10 goals and 23 points in 14 games. He’s currently four goals shy of matching his career high from last season.

Korchinski, 21, has skated in 32 games with the IceHogs this season, logging 19 points (2G, 17A). He shares second on the team and leads all club blueliners with 17 assists this season. He also leads all Rockford defensemen with 19 points.

Commesso, 23, has competed in 19 games with Rockford during the 2025-26 season, notching a 6-11-3 record, a .909 save percentage, a 2.72 goals-against average and one shutout.

The Blackhawks play the Washington Capitals tonight at United Center at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

