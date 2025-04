Alex Ovechkin was showered with love in the locker room on Friday, literally.

The Washington Capitals gave their captain a beer shower after he tied Wayne Gretzky on the NHL career goals list during the team’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena.

Ovechkin threw his arms up in the air as his teammates surrounded him and sprayed him with their beverages.

“Don’t waste it,” one Capitals players told his captain.

“Best shower of my life,” Ovechkin said after the celebration.