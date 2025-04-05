Blackhawks line up to congratulate Ovechkin on record-tying goal

The celebration was as inevitable as the goal.

Washington Capitals fans went wild on Friday night as Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's NHL goals record with the 894th of his incredible career.

After the game, the Chicago Blackhawks lined up to shake hands with Ovechkin and congratulate him for tying the record. The moment was reminiscent of just eight days ago when Ovechkin gathered his teammates to congratulate Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on his retirement.

The entire Blackhawks team shook hands with Ovechkin, even goalie Spencer Knight who was light-heartedly booed by fans at Capital One Arena for making a few late saves to prevent the record-breaking goal. As the teams shook hands, loud "Ovi! Ovi!" chants poured on to the ice from even the highest points of the arena.

The Capitals shared their appreciation for the Blackhawks' gesture on social media.