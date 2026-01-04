RECAP: Blackhawks Outlast Capitals in Shootout Victory

Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard scored, and Logan Thompson made 31 saves for the Capitals (21-15-6), who have lost three of their past four games. Washington came back to tie it 2-2 in the third period before falling to 0-5 this season in the shootout.

"I felt for 40 minutes they kind of controlled play and we couldn’t get to our game," Thompson said. "They had a lot of looks tonight and it felt like they were smothering us. I think we kind of came alive in the third, but it’s too late. … Take a point and just find a way to move on."

Washington forward Tom Wilson (lower body) left the game late in the first period and did not return after a collision with Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy. Forward Aliaksei Protas (lower body) was a late scratch.

Ryan Donato gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 1:13 of the first period when he tipped home Ilya Mikheyev's shot from the center point.

“I loved our start,” Foligno said. “It’s an area that we needed to get a little bit better in. I thought tonight on the road, against a good team, we just competed, just kind of built on our game.”