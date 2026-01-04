WASHINGTON – Nick Foligno scored the game-winner in the sixth-round of the shootout and Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 at Capital One Arena on Saturday.
RECAP: Blackhawks Outlast Capitals in Shootout Victory
Foligno nets first career shootout goal in sixth round to finish off Washington
“I was like a little kid, actually, when he (Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill) called my name,” Foligno, who was 0-for-13 in his career in the shootout, said. “I remember, like, popping up and looking at him all excited. … I didn’t even give him a chance to second-guess it. I went right on the ice. It felt good to score that for the guys.”
Teuvo Teravainen scored in his third straight game and Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the Blackhawks (16-18-7), who have won two in row.
“It builds their confidence,” Teravainen said of the young Chicago players. “They make some plays in the right moments and of course they’re going to make some bad plays also sometimes. This group is good. They’re learning and it’s a big win.”
Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard scored, and Logan Thompson made 31 saves for the Capitals (21-15-6), who have lost three of their past four games. Washington came back to tie it 2-2 in the third period before falling to 0-5 this season in the shootout.
"I felt for 40 minutes they kind of controlled play and we couldn’t get to our game," Thompson said. "They had a lot of looks tonight and it felt like they were smothering us. I think we kind of came alive in the third, but it’s too late. … Take a point and just find a way to move on."
Washington forward Tom Wilson (lower body) left the game late in the first period and did not return after a collision with Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy. Forward Aliaksei Protas (lower body) was a late scratch.
Ryan Donato gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 1:13 of the first period when he tipped home Ilya Mikheyev's shot from the center point.
“I loved our start,” Foligno said. “It’s an area that we needed to get a little bit better in. I thought tonight on the road, against a good team, we just competed, just kind of built on our game.”
Strome tied it 1-1 at 4:46. Knight made a right pad save on Ethen Frank’s shot from the slot, but the rebound went to Strome, who scored into the open net with a snap shot from the left circle.
Teravainen put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 4:24 of the second period, roofing a shot from the left post thanks to a cross-crease pass from Tyler Bertuzzi at the goal line.
“Just a good little play there,” Teravainen said. “I got open on the back side and put it in.”
Leonard tied it 2-2 at 11:18 of the third period. Knight initially blocked Matt Roy’s shot from the point, but Leonard got possession of the rebound and backhanded it up and over Knight stick side.
“We were taking on water during certain parts of the first two periods,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I didn’t think it was terrible, especially without 'Willy' and 'Pro' in the lineup. Those are huge holes. You’re working through that. I thought we battled hard to get that game tied in the third.”
NOTES: Carbery said Wilson will be evaluated tomorrow but he doesn’t think the injury “is too bad.” … He said Protas’ status is to be determined moving forward. … Mikheyev has 10 points (five goals, five assists) over his past 11 games against Washington.