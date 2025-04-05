Gretzky 'so proud' to be on hand to see Ovechkin tie him for NHL goals record

WASHINGTON -- Wayne Gretzky was in the building to witness history Friday, watching from a suite at Capital One Arena as Alex Ovechkin scored twice to tie his all-time goals record of 894.

Gretzky will be in the building for No. 895 too, the one that will break the record that has stood for 31 years and make the Washington Capitals’ 39-year-old forward the official and undisputed greatest goal-scorer in NHL history.

It could happen Sunday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena (12:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS).

Gretzky's reason for why he wants to be present when Ovechkin makes history is simple, as he explained during the first intermission of the Capitals’ 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"The integrity of the game," Gretzky said. "When I was breaking Gordie Howe's record, he was there. And I said two years ago that if Alex gets close to my record, I'll be here. That's the National Hockey League, right? (Jean) Beliveau to Howe, (Bobby) Orr, (Mario) Lemieux, (Mark) Messier, you pass it down. If somebody breaks Alex's record, I hope Alex is there to shake his hand. But, right now, I hope Alex enjoys it and he deserves all the credit and accolades he's getting."