Gretzky 'so proud' to be on hand to see Ovechkin tie him for NHL goals record

WASHINGTON -- Wayne Gretzky was in the building to witness history Friday, watching from a suite at Capital One Arena as Alex Ovechkin scored twice to tie his all-time goals record of 894.

Gretzky will be in the building for No. 895 too, the one that will break the record that has stood for 31 years and make the Washington Capitals’ 39-year-old forward the official and undisputed greatest goal-scorer in NHL history.

It could happen Sunday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena (12:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS).

Gretzky's reason for why he wants to be present when Ovechkin makes history is simple, as he explained during the first intermission of the Capitals’ 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"The integrity of the game," Gretzky said. "When I was breaking Gordie Howe's record, he was there. And I said two years ago that if Alex gets close to my record, I'll be here. That's the National Hockey League, right? (Jean) Beliveau to Howe, (Bobby) Orr, (Mario) Lemieux, (Mark) Messier, you pass it down. If somebody breaks Alex's record, I hope Alex is there to shake his hand. But, right now, I hope Alex enjoys it and he deserves all the credit and accolades he's getting."

Gretzky broke Howe's record of 801 goals on March 23, 1994, when he scored his 802nd against the Vancouver Canucks.

He said he doesn't remember exactly what Howe said to him other than, "I'm proud of you."

He does, however, remember exactly what his father, Walter, told him that night.

"My dad told me that same night, ‘Be as proud of the guy that breaks your record,’" Gretzky said.

Gretzky's pride in and admiration for Ovechkin was pouring out of him as he talked not long after Ovechkin scored his 893rd goal at 3:52 of the first period.

He scored No. 894 with a one-timer on the power play at 6:13 of the third period to give Washington a 4-3 lead. The goal stood up as the game-winner, making Ovechkin the NHL's all-time leader in game-winning goals with 136. He was tied with Jaromir Jagr coming into the game.

"I'm so proud of the fact that I'm here tonight," Gretzky said. "The (NHL) Commissioner (Gary Bettman) I talked to the other day and Alex said, ‘Don't get here until I get to two.’ I thought yesterday, 'Gosh, we better get on the plane and get up there,’ because he might get three tonight. When he scored four minutes in I thought, 'Oh my God, we might be able to leave after the first period.'"

Gretzky marvels at Ovechkin's consistency, especially the fact that his first goal Friday was his 40th of the season, extending his NHL record for most 40-goal seasons to 14.

Gretzky had at least 40 goals in each of his first 12 seasons, but didn’t do so after. His last 40-goal season came in 1990-91, when he was 30 years old. Ovechkin is the first player in NHL history with at least three 40-goal seasons at the age of 35 or older. He also scored 50 in 2021-22 and 42 in 2022-23.

He has 41 with six games remaining.

"I remember when he [got to 800] and he went a couple games without scoring and I called him and I said, 'Hey, you've got to relax out there,'" Gretzky said. "And he's like, 'You know, I'm pressing.' And I said, 'For most people, that's 20 games without a goal.' For him, it was [four] games without a goal. I said, 'Just relax, you're going to get 900 goals before you know it.'"

Gretzky is proud of how Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby have carried the torch from players such as Messier, Lemieux and, although he didn't name himself, him too, of course.

"We always wonder what's going to happen when guys like Gordie Howe and Bobby Orr retire, when Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier retire, and then along came Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby," Gretzky said. "They've had a tremendous rivalry. They want to beat each other and yet they have mutual respect for each other. So proud of the fact that they've both won Stanley Cups. That's what our game is all about. It started back in the ’40s and ’50s, how you treat people and how you treat your community. Alex and Sidney have been great for not only Pittsburgh and Washington but for North America and for Alex especially over in Europe and Russia. There's not enough good words that you can say. This is all a positive."

Moreover, Gretzky is proud of how Ovechkin has handled the record chase, the integrity he has played with and the focus he has kept on the team and helping the Capitals try to secure first place in the Metropolitan Division and the top seed in the Eastern Conference going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"That's probably more exciting, or as exciting, than what he's doing," Gretzky said. "The team from two years ago having a tough year, last year barely getting in and they're an unexpected great team this year, and their coaching staff and their management and their ownership, they deserve a lot of credit. They've put a lot of energy and juice back into the game of hockey in Washington. Listen, my hat goes off to them. It's fun to watch. My kids and I, we watch all the games and they're fun to watch."

He'll keep watching them in person until Ovechkin breaks his record.

It could happen Sunday.

"Two years ago when people said to me, 'Do you think Alex is going to break the record?' I said, 'It's not a matter of it, it's a matter of when,'" Gretzky said. "And when he does, I’m going to be there. And so I’m here."

