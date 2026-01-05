STATEMENT: Blackhawks Saddened by Passing of Bob Pulford

Forward joined the organization in 1977 and spent 30 seasons in coaching and executive roles

Thumbnail_BP
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

Statement from Blackhawks Chairman & CEO Danny Wirtz on the passing of Bob Pulford

“Bob Pulford was a towering figure in our organization and in the National Hockey League, whose impact spans generations of the game.

Following a Hall of Fame-worthy playing career and groundbreaking role as the first president of the NHL Players’ Association, Bob continued to build his legacy in Chicago, where his loyalty to the organization was on display for more than three decades. Whether coach, general manager, senior executive, or even multiple at the same time, Bob wasn’t afraid to serve in whatever role was most needed at the time and take on the different challenges associated with each that seem unthinkable by today’s standards.

Thumbnail_BP_locker

Bob’s contributions to the organization led to eight division titles among 20 consecutive postseason appearances, all part of a 28-season playoff streak that still stands as the second longest in NHL history. Responsible for drafting numerous pillars of the franchise, he leaves a lasting imprint that is still present today in every facet of our organization: from Denis Savard and Jeremy Roenick who would become Team Ambassadors, to players-turned-broadcasters Troy Murray and Eddie Olczyk, to Jimmy Waite who serves as today’s goaltending coach, to Dave Bolland and Bryan Bickell who together would put two goals in 17 seconds into Blackhawks lore.

As we reflect on his life and legacy, I am particularly struck that Bob contributed to more than a quarter of our organization’s 100-year heritage. We are grateful for his leadership and devotion to the sport, which will forever be part of our club’s history. This is a tremendous loss for the Blackhawks and the hockey world at large, and on behalf of the Wirtz family, I extend our deepest condolences to the Pulford family.”

