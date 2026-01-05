STATEMENT: Blackhawks Saddened by Passing of Bob Pulford

Statement from Blackhawks Chairman & CEO Danny Wirtz on the passing of Bob Pulford

“Bob Pulford was a towering figure in our organization and in the National Hockey League, whose impact spans generations of the game.

Following a Hall of Fame-worthy playing career and groundbreaking role as the first president of the NHL Players’ Association, Bob continued to build his legacy in Chicago, where his loyalty to the organization was on display for more than three decades. Whether coach, general manager, senior executive, or even multiple at the same time, Bob wasn’t afraid to serve in whatever role was most needed at the time and take on the different challenges associated with each that seem unthinkable by today’s standards.