Backstrom gives Ovechkin advice for chasing Gretzky before game

Capitals captain greets longtime linemate during puck drop ceremony

CHI@WSH: Ovechkin Mic'd Up with Backstrom after ceremonial puck drop

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Nicklas Backstrom knows a thing or two about assisting Alex Ovechkin.

The Washington Capitals forward gave his longtime linemate Ovechkin advice before the Capitals captain continued his chase of Wayne GretzkyGretzky’s all-time goals record on Friday.

“Hey, no passing just shooting,” Backstrom told Ovechkin as he greeted him at center ice after the ceremonial puck drop.

“Okay, I will,” Ovechkin said in response.

Backstrom has assisted on 279 of Ovechkin’s 893 goals. No player has assisted on more of the Capitals captain’s goals.

The Swedish forward was part of the Capitals pregame festivities as the team celebrated their 2018 Stanley Cup championship in honor of their 50th anniversary season.

Brooks Orpik, T.J. Oshie, Braden Holtby and Devante Smith-Pelly also joined Backstrom on the ice. They performed the ceremonial puck drop between Ovechkin and Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno.

Foligno also shared some words of wisdom with Ovechkin before the game.

“Hey, I said you’d already have it by now,” Foligno joked to the Capitals star.

Ovechkin heeded his longtime linemate’s advice when he scored goals No. 893 and No. 894 in the first and third period, respectively, bringing him just one goal away from breaking the record.

The GR8 Chase: Ovechkin picks the corner for his 893rd career goal

Short Shifts

Young Capitals fan battling bone cancer meets Ovechkin, tours arena

Capitals serve up special No. 8 pretzel as Ovechkin chases Gretzky

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 4

Sharks grant 5-year-old cancer survivor's wish to meet Celebrini 

Zuccarello wears custom warmup jersey in honor of Sam Rosen’s retirement

Pastrnak, Zadorov meet figure skater who lost parents in tragic plane crash

Capitals release Ovechkin goal counters across D.C. area, NYC

Kings honor longtime broadcaster Nickson’s retirement with pregame ceremony

Leonard’s Boston College teammates cheer forward during NHL debut for Capitals

L'Heureux scores in front of dad as family grieves loss of grandmother

Devils invite young fans to rink to celebrate Autism Acceptance night

Actor Jeremy Renner takes in Penguins game, praises Crosby as 'legend'

Crosby gets standing ovation for clinching 20th point-per-game season

Panthers show off stylish beach outfits for arrivals

Mascots for Devils, Duke team up for funny March Madness video

Hockey fans gather in Raleigh for opening of new outdoor street hockey rinks

McDonagh honored by Lightning for reaching 1,000 NHL games

Rangers broadcaster Rosen surprised by Ducks, Trouba with retirement gifts