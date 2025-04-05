Backstrom gives Ovechkin advice for chasing Gretzky before game

Nicklas Backstrom knows a thing or two about assisting Alex Ovechkin.

The Washington Capitals forward gave his longtime linemate Ovechkin advice before the Capitals captain continued his chase of Wayne GretzkyGretzky’s all-time goals record on Friday.

“Hey, no passing just shooting,” Backstrom told Ovechkin as he greeted him at center ice after the ceremonial puck drop.

“Okay, I will,” Ovechkin said in response.

Backstrom has assisted on 279 of Ovechkin’s 893 goals. No player has assisted on more of the Capitals captain’s goals.

The Swedish forward was part of the Capitals pregame festivities as the team celebrated their 2018 Stanley Cup championship in honor of their 50th anniversary season.

Brooks Orpik, T.J. Oshie, Braden Holtby and Devante Smith-Pelly also joined Backstrom on the ice. They performed the ceremonial puck drop between Ovechkin and Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno.