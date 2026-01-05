CHICAGO -- Tyler Bertuzzi scored to complete his hat trick at 1:18 of overtime, giving the Chicago Blackhawks a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at United Center on Sunday.
Bertuzzi completes hat trick in OT, Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights
Chicago is 3-0-1 in its past 4 games; Vegas has lost 5 straight
Bertuzzi scored from the side of the crease after Ilya Mikheyev circled the net. It was Bertuzzi's second hat trick of the season and the fifth of his career. The game-winning goal was upheld after Golden Knights challenged for offside.
Arvid Soderblom made 13 saves for the Blackhawks (17-18-7), who have won three in a row and are 3-0-1 in their past four.
Chicago won 3-2 in a shootout at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. The Blackhawks were 0-4-0 in the second half of back-to-back games entering Sunday.
“We really talked about this one, just another back-to-back that obviously we haven't been good on,” said Bertuzzi. “It was long travel last night, but we came to the rink in the morning, had a meeting and prepared a little bit different, and obviously it worked.
“Probably just more mindset, digging in. Everyone knows we have a day off tomorrow, so give it our all and not save it. Just mentally prepared different.”
Akira Schmid made 17 saves for the Golden Knights (17-11-12), who are 0-3-2 in their past five games.
“You’re halfway through the year, and enough’s enough,” said Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy. “That’s it. To me, it’s enough’s enough when you’re a good team. If you’re a young team working your way through processes and all that stuff, we’re not that team. If guys believe they’re a first-place team, a contender, enough’s enough. Start playing like one.”
Brandon Saad gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 10:40 of the first period. He scored from in front of the crease after outbattling Louis Crevier for the puck. The sequence began when Alexander Holtz won the puck from Ryan Donato at the red line and passed it to Brett Howden in the offensive zone. Howden fed Saad with a backhand pass.
“I don’t think it’s one specific thing, but just making more plays and generating more chances,” Saad said. “I just feel like it’s kind of playing ping pong with it out there and not really having a lot of zone time and possession. We score a couple goals off breaks and rush chances, but we want to sustain more zone time, for sure.”
Bertuzzi tied it at 12:38 with his 20th goal of the season. Defenseman Alex Vlasic passed the puck to Bertuzzi from the left point, and Bertuzzi put a wrist shot low past Schmid’s glove.
“I've been feeling good,” Bertuzzi said. “I've been sticking with the program, staying even-keel, going out and working hard every day.”
Mark Stone restored the Golden Knights’ lead 43 seconds into the second period. Stone tapped the puck in after Jack Eichel’s pass from the side of the crease intended for Ivan Barbashev deflected off Crevier and onto Stone’s stick. Stone has goals in four straight games.
“It’s a weird stretch, it’s a weird stretch for a lot of teams,” Stone said. “We’re playing our worst hockey we’ve played in a while. We’re still right where we want to be. I think we’re right around the top of the Pacific, but we know that this type of hockey is not good enough. We’ve just got to play better as a five-man group. We’re not executing our breakouts. We’re not playing fast. We’re just not getting those opportunities. Fifteen shots. Usually we’re a 30-35 shot team with getting lots of Grade A scoring chances.”
Bertuzzi tied it again at 11:36 of the third period with his second goal. Bertuzzi poked the puck in from the right side of the crease after taking a pass from Ryan Greene.
“I didn’t love our start in the first,” said Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill. “I thought fundamentally we defended a little bit better, so you kind of keep yourself in the game, and it allowed us to get our legs. I thought as the game went along, our legs, we got better and better and better. Our third was our best. So, it’s good for our guys. We thought we had more in us even going into the third, and it played out to be true. We pushed hard and I thought we deserved two points.”
NOTES: Bertuzzi became the sixth Blackhawks player to complete a hat trick in overtime and first since Jonathan Toews (Oct. 6, 2018). … Bertuzzi joined Connor Bedard (two times) as the second Blackhawks player with multiple hat tricks in 2025-26. It is the second season in the past 30 years that Chicago has had at least two different players record as many (also; 2021-22).