Mikheyev scores twice, Blackhawks hold off Stars

Rantanen tied the game at 14:42, picking up the puck at the left point, moving past Chicago forward Jason Dickinson and lifting in a backhand shot.

Teuvo Teravainen restored the Blackhawks’ lead with a power-play goal at the 13-second mark of the second period. Tyler Bertuzzi fed the puck behind the net to Burakovsky, who passed in front to Teravainen.

Mikheyev put the Blackhawks ahead 3-1 at 9:14 of the second period. He picked up the puck along the left-wing boards in the offensive zone, skated across and went backhand to forehand to score while holding off Stars defenseman Esa Lindell.

Oettinger could not handle Mikheyev’s shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle at 3:58 of the third period. The goalie appeared to have stopped the shot, but the puck slid into the net after hitting him.

“Yeah, I was pumped for him,” said Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill. “He’s enjoying his early experience as a new dad, so it was great. He’s such a good person, so whenever he has success it’s fun to watch.”

After Oettinger was pulled for the extra attacker, Robertson brought the Stars within 4-2 at 16:03 and Duchene scored from in front of the net at 19:42 for the 4-3 final.

“You know what, all you’re really doing there is working on your 6-on-5,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. “You’re going to be down maybe 3-2. But if you’re down 4-1, there’s no recipe for that. The odds of coming back aren’t great, but it’s good to work on that 6-on-5 when you need it, but your game has to be much better than that or you’re going to be in a hole.

“We’re certainly in a little bit of a funk. I thought they (the Blackhawks) played with a little bit of jump, and we just didn’t respond. Obviously, giving up two penalty-kill goals hurts. It gives the other team life. But we’ve got to create our own life. I thought we aren’t executing at the level that we can. I think we’ve certainly dropped a degree. You can’t drop a degree in this league and expect to win in anyone’s building on any given night.”