Ovechkin ties Gretzky’s NHL goals record with Nos. 893, 894

Capitals forward scores twice against Blackhawks to match all-time mark

ovi-894-celly

© Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

WASHINGTON – Alex Ovechkin has joined Wayne Gretzky atop the NHL goals list.

Ovechkin scored his 893rd and 894th goals to tie Gretzky for the most in League history in a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena on Friday.

Goal No. 894 came at 6:13 of the third period, when Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal. He skated into a one-timer from the left circle, going short side on Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight off a pass from John Carlson.

CHI@WSH: Ovechkin ties Gretzky for most goals in NHL history

Goal No. 893 gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 3:52 of the first period. Ovechkin set up at the bottom of the right circle and scored with a one-timer off a pass from Dylan Strome, who had circled around the net.

The 39-year-old has 41 goals in 60 games this season. He scored his 894th goal in his 1,486th NHL regular-season game, all with Washington, which selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft.

Gretzky scored 894 goals in 1,487 NHL regular-season games with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers before retiring in 1999.

Gretzky was in attendance to watch Ovechkin equal a record many used to think would never be broken; the 64-year-old had held sole possession of the mark since scoring his 802nd goal to surpass the previous record of 801 goals held by Gordie Howe while playing for the Los Angeles Kings against the Vancouver Canucks at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles on March 23, 1994.

Before then, Howe had held the NHL goal record since scoring his 545th on Nov. 10, 1963 to overtake Maurice Richard, who scored 544 goals.

Gretzky scored his 894th and final goal playing for the Rangers against the New York Islanders on March 29, 1999.

Ovechkin, who is in his 20th season in the League, scored his first two goals in his NHL debut against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Pascal Leclaire on Oct. 5, 2005. Leclaire was the first of the NHL-record 182 different goalies Ovechkin has scored against.

The Moscow, Russia native also owns the NHL records for power-play goals (324) and overtime goals (27) and, with goal No. 894, broke a tie with Jaromir Jagr for the most game-winning goals (136).

This is Ovechkin’s 14th season scoring at least 40 goals, increasing his NHL-record total. He also owns the NHL record for most 30-goal seasons (19) and is tied with Gretzky and Mike Bossy for most 50-goals seasons (nine).

Latest News

Gretzky 'so proud' to be on hand to see Ovechkin tie him for NHL goals record

Kane, Red Wings hold off Hurricanes to gain in East wild-card race

Capitals, Gretzky celebrate in locker room after Ovechkin ties record 

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Blackhawks line up to congratulate Ovechkin on record-tying goal

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin ties Gretzky's NHL goals record with Nos. 893, 894

Islanders defeat Wild to end 6-game skid, gain in East race

Ovechkin ties Gretzky's NHL record with 2 goals, Capitals edge Blackhawks

Backstrom gives Ovechkin advice for chasing Gretzky before game

Young Capitals fan battling bone cancer meets Ovechkin, tours arena

Ovechkin scores goal No. 893, now 2 from breaking NHL record

Capitals serve up special No. 8 pretzel as Ovechkin chases Gretzky

NHL Buzz: Malkin to be game-time decision for Penguins on Saturday

Ovechkin pursuit of Gretzky's goals record to be covered nationally

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 4

Sharks grant 5-year-old cancer survivor's wish to meet Celebrini 

Draisaitl ‘out short term’ for Oilers, expected back by playoffs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today