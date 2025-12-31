Horvat, Islanders top Blackhawks in shootout

David Rittich made 17 saves for the Islanders (22-14-4).

“Not many shots (were) going at me,” Rittich said. “When we gave up something, it was multiple times Grade A. Not an easy game for myself, but (they) are not going to be asking how. Those two points are going to be important for us.”

Oliver Moore had two assists for the Blackhawks (14-18-7), who have lost two in a row and eight of nine. Spencer Knight made 19 saves.

“You can look at it two ways,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “You can look at it (as a) good job recovering from a bad start, and you go out and play real good the rest of the way. I think we had, after the 10-minute mark, we had chances 14-8 for us. But the first 10, it was 5-1 them. For me, that was as poor a start as we’ve had.

“I know the other night (7-3 loss against Pittsburgh on Sunday), we got scored on more. I thought from just our heads being in it, I didn’t think we were where we needed to be with the mental focus for that first 10 minutes. So, to me, you kind of let it slip away because you’re not prepared to make sure that you play great hockey for 60 minutes.”

Calum Ritchie gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 2:56 of the first period when he took a drop pass from Simon Holmstrom and put a wrist shot past Knight’s stick from the slot.

Horvat made it 2-0 on the power play at 12:08. Mathew Barzal found Horvat with a backhand pass and he fired in a snap shot from the left face-off circle.

“To be honest, even in the first period, I thought we were not playing our best,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “It was 2-0 for us, but we gave them a few chances. The second was hard to watch. It was not our best game, no doubt about it. The good thing is we found a way to win the game. We played well enough defensively to give ourselves a chance. But today, we didn’t move the puck well. We didn’t generate much offensively in the second or the third period.”