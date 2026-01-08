RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Ryan Ellis, Jake Furlong and Fourth-Round Pick from Sharks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defensemen Ryan Ellis and Jake Furlong, and a 2028 fourth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Nolan Allan, goaltender Laurent Brossoit and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Ellis, 35, skated in 566 career regular-season NHL games from 2011-22, compiling 275 points (76G, 199A) with the Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers. He also appeared in 74 career postseason games with the Predators, logging 38 points (7G, 31A). Additionally, the 5-foor-10, 180-pound defenseman made one trip to the Stanley Cup Final with Nashville in 2017, recording 13 points (5G, 8A) in 22 postseason games. Ellis was originally selected by the Predators in the first round (11th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

A native of Hamilton, Ont., Ellis won a gold medal with Team Canada in the 2016 IIHF World Championship.

Furlong, 21, has recorded two assists in 12 games during the 2025-26 campaign with the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound defenseman has compiled 10 points (1G, 9A) in 78 career regular-season AHL games with the Barracuda from 2024-26. The native of Labrador City, N.L., was originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Allan, 22, has recorded six points (2G, 4A) in 29 games with the Rockford IceHogs in 2025-26. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defenseman appeared in 43 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, logging eight points (1G, 7A). He’s also compiled 29 points (9G, 20A) in 109 career AHL regular-season games with Rockford from 2023-26. Additionally, Allan notched four assists in seven postseason games with the IceHogs in 2025. He was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Brossoit, 32, has played in six games with Rockford during the 2025-26 season, logging a 3-3-0 record, a .901 save percentage and a 3.38 goals-against average. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound netminder also scored his first career professional goal on Dec. 12, 2025 against Milwaukee.

The Port Alberni, B.C. native has appeared in 140 career NHL regular-season games with Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vegas, compiling a 64-46-13 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 SV%. Brossoit has also appeared in 10 career postseason games, logging a 5-2-0 record with a 3.13 GAA and a .890 SV%. The netminder competed in eight games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Vegas, helping the team win its first Stanley Cup.

Brossoit was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (164th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.