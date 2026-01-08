STATEMENT: Blackhawks Mourn Passing of Glenn Hall, "Mr. Goalie"

Statement from Blackhawks Chairman & CEO Danny Wirtz

“The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glenn Hall, one of the greatest and most influential goaltenders in the history of our sport and a cornerstone of our franchise. During his decade in Chicago, he became the backbone of the Blackhawks, leading the team to our 1961 Stanley Cup Championship.

Known affectionately as ‘Mr. Goalie,’ Glenn’s legacy is monumental. He was an innovator, introducing the butterfly style that revolutionized the position and influenced generations of future goaltenders and would-be goal scorers alike.

His recognitions are befitting of a career defined by excellence and invention – inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and honored as one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players. But it was his consistency and leadership for which he was most revered. His ‘iron man’ run of 502 consecutive complete games stands as one of the most remarkable feats in all of professional sports and remains unmatched to this day in the NHL.

Glenn’s No. 1 jersey hangs proudly in the United Center rafters, a permanent tribute to this enduring impact on the Blackhawks and the game. On behalf of the Wirtz family and the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Glenn’s family, friends, and the countless teammates and supporters who loved him. We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions to hockey and to our club, and we will honor his memory today and always.”