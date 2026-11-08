Hurricanes score nine, cruise past Blackhawks ahead of Global Series

Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (14-3-2), who have won six of their past seven games and six straight at home. Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves.

Carolina defenseman Alexander Nikishin also had a goal and an assist in his season debut after signing a one-year, $3 million contract on Oct. 25.

It was the Hurricanes’ final game before they leave for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland in Helsinki, where they will face the Seattle Kraken at Veikkaus Arena on Nov. 12 and 14.

“We were really ready to go at the start of the game,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We’ve seen play like this, it’s just the puck would never go in. (But) guys have finished on their chances, then the game kind of gets out of hand right off the bat. But that’s a product of coming ready to play.”