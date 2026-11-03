RECAP: Blackhawks Jump Ahead Early, Fall to Avalanche

The Blackhawks jumped out to an early two-goal lead Monday night at United Center, but the Colorado Avalanche responded with five unanswered tallies to claim a 5-2 victory.
Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the afternoon.
Kaiser scores 57 seconds into the game while Bedard and Kantserov extend point streaks in 5-2 loss at United Center
The Blackhawks jumped out to an early two-goal lead Monday night at United Center, but the Colorado Avalanche responded with five unanswered tallies to claim a 5-2 victory.
Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the afternoon.
Wyatt Kaiser wasted little time getting the Blackhawks on the board, scoring just 57 seconds into the opening period to give Chicago an early 1-0 lead. The defenseman finished off a play set up by Ryan Donato for his second goal of the season.
The tally marked the fastest game-opening goal by a Blackhawks defenseman since Seth Jones scored 37 seconds into a contest on March 4, 2023.
Kaiser continues to provide offense from the blue line, with both of his goals this season coming over Chicago's last five games.
Roman Kantserov extended Chicago's lead at 7:05 of the first period, finishing a 2-on-1 rush off a feed from Connor Bedard. The goal was Kantserov's sixth of the season and gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead.
The rookie has now recorded points in five consecutive games and is tied for the NHL rookie lead in goals.
Kantserov has quickly become one of the league's most productive first-year players, recording eight points (6G, 2A) through his first 15 NHL appearances.
Connor Bedard picked up the primary assist on Kantserov's first-period goal, extending his point streak to six games and marking his longest run of the season.
Bedard has continued to drive Chicago's offense, scoring 10 points (4G, 6A) through his first nine games of the season.
The assist was Bedard's sixth of the campaign and his seventh point over his last six games.
The Blackhawks are back on the road on Wednesday, Nov. 4, when they visit the Florida Panthers to kick off a three-game road trip.