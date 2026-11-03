RECAP: Blackhawks Jump Ahead Early, Fall to Avalanche

KAISER STRIKES EARLY

Wyatt Kaiser wasted little time getting the Blackhawks on the board, scoring just 57 seconds into the opening period to give Chicago an early 1-0 lead. The defenseman finished off a play set up by Ryan Donato for his second goal of the season.

The tally marked the fastest game-opening goal by a Blackhawks defenseman since Seth Jones scored 37 seconds into a contest on March 4, 2023.

Kaiser continues to provide offense from the blue line, with both of his goals this season coming over Chicago's last five games.