RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Dillion Boucher From Rockford, Place Bowen Byram on Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forward Dillon Boucher has been recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 15.



Boucher, 29, has skated in seven games with the IceHogs during the 2026-27 campaign.



The Blackhawks play the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Amerant Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen nationally on TNT and heard on WGN Radio.