PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Avalanche

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN+
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago returns to United Center on Monday night to open its season series against Colorado, debuting their Hometown Remix uniform
🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN+
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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ANDREW MANGIAPANE | LW | #26
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NATHAN MACKINNON | C | #29
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Has points (2A) in consecutive appearances (Oct. 27 vs. FLA, Oct. 31 at BOS).
Owns four points (1G, 3A) in 13 career games with the Blackhawks.
In his 563-game NHL career, he has totaled 261 points (131G, 130A).
He has posted 14 points (7G, 7A) in 37 career playoff contests.
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Owns 24 points (9G, 15A) through the club's first 14 games this season.
Paces the Avalanche in points (24) and assists (15), while ranking second in goals (9).
Has eight points (3G, 5A) over his last five appearances.
Posted 127 points (53G, 74A) in 80 regular-season games in 2025-26.
Swedish forward Anton Frondell potted two goals against Boston on Saturday afternoon, marking his second career multi-goal game ... Among NHL rookies, Frondell ranks fifth in both points (8) and assists (5), while sharing eighth in goals (3) ... He owns 17 points (6G, 11A) through the first 26 games of his NHL career.
Forward Ryan Greene netted his second goal of the season on Saturday against the Bruins at TD Garden ... The Canadian center has lit the lamp in two of his last four appearances ... Through the first 14 games of the 2026-27 season, Greene has four points (2G, 2A) ... Greene is three games shy of reaching 100 in his career, owning 33 points (14G, 19A) in his first 97 career games.
The Blackhawks found the back of the net on the power play against Boston on Saturday afternoon, giving the club two power play goals in their last three games ... Chicago owns a 4-0-1 record in games where it has scored a power play goal ... Connor Bedard leads the team in power play points (4), while Roman Kantserov paces the team in power play goals (2).