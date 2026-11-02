PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Avalanche

Chicago returns to United Center on Monday night to open its season series against Colorado, debuting their Hometown Remix uniform

16x9 (6)
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN+
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago returns home for a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night at United Center. 
  • The Blackhawks have killed off 15 of the last 17 opposing team power plays, improving the team's season percentage to 79.5%. 
  • Patrick Kane collected his 900th career assist in Saturday’s game against Boston, becoming the 21st player in NHL history to reach that mark. 
  • Connor Bedard leads the team in power play points (4), while Roman Kantserov paces the team in power play goals (2).

AGAINST THE AVALANCHE

  • Chicago returns home for a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night at United Center. This is the first of four meetings between the two teams and the first of two in the Windy City. 
  • The Blackhawks own 67 wins all-time against Colorado, with 39 of those coming one home ice. 
  • Patrick Kane has recorded six points (3G, 3A) over his last five home games against the Avalanche. He has scored 55 points (21G, 34A) in 63 career meetings against them. 
  • Finnish winger Teuvo Teravainen enters Monday’s tilt with six points (6A) over his last five home contests against Colorado. He posted four assists against them on Feb. 8, 2024. 
  • Jordan Greenway lit the lamp in his last outing against the Avalanche on Nov. 13, 2025. 
  • Defenseman Bowen Byram has points (2G, 1A) in three of his four career meetings against his former team. He lit the lamp in his last game against them on Nov. 13, 2025. 
  • Captain Connor Bedard comes into Monday’s contest with five points (1G, 4A) in six career games against the Avalanche at United Center. 
  • Sam Rinzel handed out an assist in his last game against Colorado on March 20, 2026. 
  • Spencer Knight owns a 0-3-1 record to go along with a 1.75 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in four career appearances against the Avalanche. 
  • Goaltender Arvid Soderblom stopped 45 shots and recorded a .918 save percentage is his lone appearance against Colorado on March 20, 2026.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ANDREW MANGIAPANE | LW | #26
NATHAN MACKINNON | C | #29

Has points (2A) in consecutive appearances (Oct. 27 vs. FLA, Oct. 31 at BOS).

 

Owns four points (1G, 3A) in 13 career games with the Blackhawks.

 

In his 563-game NHL career, he has totaled 261 points (131G, 130A).

 

He has posted 14 points (7G, 7A) in 37 career playoff contests.

Owns 24 points (9G, 15A) through the club's first 14 games this season.

 

Paces the Avalanche in points (24) and assists (15), while ranking second in goals (9).

 

Has eight points (3G, 5A) over his last five appearances.

 

Posted 127 points (53G, 74A) in 80 regular-season games in 2025-26.

 

HOW SWEDE IT IS

Swedish forward Anton Frondell potted two goals against Boston on Saturday afternoon, marking his second career multi-goal game ... Among NHL rookies, Frondell ranks fifth in both points (8) and assists (5), while sharing eighth in goals (3) ... He owns 17 points (6G, 11A) through the first 26 games of his NHL career.

GREENE LIGHT

Forward Ryan Greene netted his second goal of the season on Saturday against the Bruins at TD Garden ... The Canadian center has lit the lamp in two of his last four appearances ... Through the first 14 games of the 2026-27 season, Greene has four points (2G, 2A) ... Greene is three games shy of reaching 100 in his career, owning 33 points (14G, 19A) in his first 97 career games.

POWER PLAY PROWESS

The Blackhawks found the back of the net on the power play against Boston on Saturday afternoon, giving the club two power play goals in their last three games ... Chicago owns a 4-0-1 record in games where it has scored a power play goal ... Connor Bedard leads the team in power play points (4), while Roman Kantserov paces the team in power play goals (2).

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans, Fabric and Culture of Chicago

RECAP: Blackhawks Earn Point in Back-and-Forth Battle with Bruins

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Road Trip Against the Bruins

RECAP: Blackhawks Strike First but Can't Slow Red Wings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Road Trip Against Red Wings

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally Past Kings to Close Homestand

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Homestand Against the Kings

FEATURE: Ian Cole's Journey of Longevity, 1,000 Games Later

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Tight Contest to Panthers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Panthers in Sunday Matinee Clash

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Hold Early Lead Against Canadiens

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Andrew Mangiapane From Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Canadiens for Friday Night Hockey

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dominic Toninato to Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Stars, 4-0, at United Center

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Stay Hot at Home Against Stars

RECAP: Levshunov Lifts Blackhawks Past Jets in Overtime

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Build Momentum Against Jets