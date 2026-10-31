RECAP: Blackhawks Earn Point in Back-and-Forth Battle with Bruins

Frondell scores twice while Kane reaches 900 assists in a 5-4 overtime loss at TD Garden

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks earned their first road point of the season Saturday afternoon in a 5-4 overtime result against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, generating one of their strongest offensive performances of the season in the process.

Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the afternoon.

⭐️ Frondell records second career multi-goal game

🍎 Kane becomes first U.S.-born player to reach 900 assists

5️⃣ Bedard extends point streak to five games

Watch game highlights between Chicago and Boston

FRONDELL PUTS UP TWO

Anton Frondell paced the Blackhawks offensively with a pair of goals, recording the second multi-goal game of his NHL career.

The rookie opened Chicago's scoring with a power-play goal in the first period off assists from Patrick Kane and Connor Bedard. Frondell then added his second tally early in the middle frame with a deflection off Tyler Bertuzzi's shot, restoring the Blackhawks lead at 2-1.

Frondell became the seventh Swedish teenager in NHL history to record multiple multi-goal games, joining Lucas Raymond, Elias Pettersson, Leo Carlsson, Elias Lindholm, Gabriel Landeskog and Mats Sundin.

Anton Frondell breaks the tie to make it 2 - 1

KANE REACHES 900 ASSISTS

Patrick Kane added another milestone on Saturday afternoon.

With the primary assist on Frondell's first-period goal, Kane recorded the 900th assist of his NHL career, becoming the 21st player in NHL history and the first American-born player ever to reach the mark. Only one other active player, Sidney Crosby, has also accomplished the feat.

Kane now has points (7A) in six of his last eight contests, while also notching points (6A) in five of his last six games against the Bruins.

Anton Frondell buries a one-timer on the power play

BEDARD'S STREAK REACHES FIVE

Connor Bedard continued his strong stretch of play, assisting on Anton Frondell's opening goal before finding the back of the net himself in the third period.

The two-point performance extended Bedard's point streak to five games and gives him nine points (4G, 5A) through his first eight appearances of the season.

Despite playing in just eight of the team's first 14 contests, Bedard ranks second on the club in goals, is tied for second in assists and shares the team lead in points.

Connor Bedard capitalizes on a breakaway to extend the lead

MORE TO KNOW

  • Ryan Greene scored his second on the season, giving him goals in back-to-back games against the Bruins
  • Roman Kantserov is riding a career-long four-game point streak, scoring four points (2G, 2A) in that stretch
  • Chicago has killed off 15 of its last 17 opposing power plays (88.2%), improving its season penalty-kill percentage to 79.5%

Ryan Greene scores off an odd man rush

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NEXT UP

The Blackhawks return to United Center on Monday, Nov. 2, when they host the Colorado Avalanche.

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