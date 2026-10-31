RECAP: Blackhawks Earn Point in Back-and-Forth Battle with Bruins

The Blackhawks earned their first road point of the season Saturday afternoon in a 5-4 overtime result against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, generating one of their strongest offensive performances of the season in the process.

Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the afternoon.

⭐️ Frondell records second career multi-goal game

🍎 Kane becomes first U.S.-born player to reach 900 assists

5️⃣ Bedard extends point streak to five games