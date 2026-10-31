RECAP: Blackhawks Earn Point in Back-and-Forth Battle with Bruins

FRONDELL PUTS UP TWO
Anton Frondell paced the Blackhawks offensively with a pair of goals, recording the second multi-goal game of his NHL career.
The rookie opened Chicago's scoring with a power-play goal in the first period off assists from Patrick Kane and Connor Bedard. Frondell then added his second tally early in the middle frame with a deflection off Tyler Bertuzzi's shot, restoring the Blackhawks lead at 2-1.
Frondell became the seventh Swedish teenager in NHL history to record multiple multi-goal games, joining Lucas Raymond, Elias Pettersson, Leo Carlsson, Elias Lindholm, Gabriel Landeskog and Mats Sundin.