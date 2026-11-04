PREVIEW: Blackhawks Begin Three-Game Road Trip Against Panthers

🕒 TIME: 6:30 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL TV BROADCAST: TNT
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago opens a three-game road swing through the Eastern Conference on Wednesday night in Florida for their final meeting with the Panthers this season
🕒 TIME: 6:30 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL TV BROADCAST: TNT
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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RYAN DONATO | C | #8
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SETH JONES | D | #3
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He has produced five points (2G, 3A) in 15 games so far this season.
Has recorded assists (2A) in back-to-back games (Oct. 31 at BOS, Nov. 2 vs. COL).
The Boston, Mass. native has totaled 127 points (60G, 67A) in 255 career games with the Blackhawks.
Had 30 points (15G, 15A) in 82 regular-season games last season.
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Sits second in assists (16) and third in points (18), among NHL defensemen.
Ranks second on the team in points (18) and assists (16) so far this season.
Has recorded points (1G, 6A) in three of his last four outings.
The Arlington, Texas native has totaled 491 points (108G, 383A) in 927 career regular-season games.
Anton Frondell paces the team in road points (4) this season, scoring two goals and handing out two assists over his last four road outings ... Connor Bedard has tallied three points (2G, 1A) in his first two road games of the 2026-27 campaign ... Bedard and Frondell combined for four points (3G, 1A) in the club’s last road tilt against Boston on Oct. 31.
Defenseman Artyom Levshunov played in his 100th career game on Oct. 31 against Boston ... He is the seventh Belarusian-born player to reach 100 career NHL games ... Levshunov has posted 33 points (3G, 30A) through his first 101 career games, giving him the most points and assists by a Belarusian-born defenseman in that stretch ... Among all skaters born in Belarus, Levshunov ranks third in assists (30) and fourth in points (33) through his first 101 games.
Chicago has killed off 19 of the last 22 (88.2%) opposing team power plays, improving the team’s season percentage to 79.6% ... The Blackhawks went 4-for-5 (80%) on the penalty kill against Colorado on Monday night ... Alex Vlasic (19th, 47:08) and Ian Cole (25th, 44:29) rank top 25 in the NHL in shorthanded time on ice.