PREVIEW: Blackhawks Begin Three-Game Road Trip Against Panthers

Chicago opens a three-game road swing through the Eastern Conference on Wednesday night in Florida for their final meeting with the Panthers this season

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 6:30 p.m.
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More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago heads south for a three-game road trip, beginning on Wednesday night against the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. 
  • The Blackhawks have blocked double-digit shots in 13 of the team's first 15 games of the 2026-27 season, including 11 against the Avalanche on Monday night at United Center. 
  • Roman Kantserov is riding a career-long five-game point streak, scoring five points (3G, 2A) in that stretch. 
  • Spencer Knight leads all NHL goaltenders in high-danger saves (109) so far this season.

AGAINST THE PANTHERS

  • Chicago heads south for a three-game road trip, beginning with the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night at Amerant Bank Arena. This is the final meeting of the season between the two clubs. 
  • The Blackhawks fell to the Panthers, 3-2, on Oct. 25 at United Center. Ryan Greene and Roman Kantserov lit the lamp, while Spencer Knight made 31 saves in net. 
  • Chicago has 30 wins all-time against Florida, including 13 as the road team. 
  • Finnish winger Teuvo Teravainen posted two points (1G, 1A) in his last trip to Amerant Bank Arena. He has 20 points (9G, 11A) in 29 career meetings against the Panthers. 
  • Captain Connor Bedard collected an assist in the club’s first meeting with Florida earlier this season (Oct. 25). He has four points (3G, 1A) in seven career appearances against the Panthers. 
  • Forward Andrew Mangiapane enters Wednesday’s contest with four points (2G, 2A) over his last four outings against Florida. He tallied an assist when the two clubs met on Oct. 25, 2026. 
  • Tyler Bertuzzi tallied a pair of assists in his last trip to Amerant Bank Arena on Oct. 7, 2025. 
  • Frank Nazar collected two points (1G, 1A) in his last game at Amerant Bank Arena on Oct. 7, 2025.
  • Goaltender Arvid Soderblom stopped 31 shots in his lone appearance against the Panthers on Nov. 12, 2023.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RYAN DONATO | C | #8
SETH JONES | D | #3

He has produced five points (2G, 3A) in 15 games so far this season.

 

Has recorded assists (2A) in back-to-back games (Oct. 31 at BOS, Nov. 2 vs. COL).

 

The Boston, Mass. native has totaled 127 points (60G, 67A) in 255 career games with the Blackhawks.

 

Had 30 points (15G, 15A) in 82 regular-season games last season.

Sits second in assists (16) and third in points (18), among NHL defensemen.

 

Ranks second on the team in points (18) and assists (16) so far this season.

 

Has recorded points (1G, 6A) in three of his last four outings.

 

The Arlington, Texas native has totaled 491 points (108G, 383A) in 927 career regular-season games.

 

ROAD WARRIORS

Anton Frondell paces the team in road points (4) this season, scoring two goals and handing out two assists over his last four road outings ... Connor Bedard has tallied three points (2G, 1A) in his first two road games of the 2026-27 campaign ... Bedard and Frondell combined for four points (3G, 1A) in the club’s last road tilt against Boston on Oct. 31.

ARTY PARTY

Defenseman Artyom Levshunov played in his 100th career game on Oct. 31 against Boston ... He is the seventh Belarusian-born player to reach 100 career NHL games ... Levshunov has posted 33 points (3G, 30A) through his first 101 career games, giving him the most points and assists by a Belarusian-born defenseman in that stretch ... Among all skaters born in Belarus, Levshunov ranks third in assists (30) and fourth in points (33) through his first 101 games.

KILLIN' IT

Chicago has killed off 19 of the last 22 (88.2%) opposing team power plays, improving the team’s season percentage to 79.6% ... The Blackhawks went 4-for-5 (80%) on the penalty kill against Colorado on Monday night ... Alex Vlasic (19th, 47:08) and Ian Cole (25th, 44:29) rank top 25 in the NHL in shorthanded time on ice.

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