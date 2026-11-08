RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Road Trip Finale to Hurricanes

Bedard and Vlasic each record multi-point performances as Chicago falls to Carolina in a Saturday night matchup

Final-Score-Away16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks closed out their three-game road trip on Saturday night with a 9-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.

Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the night.

🚨 Kantserov extends rookie point streak to eight games

📈 Bedard records fourth multi-point game of the season

⭐️ Vlasic provides offensive spark

Watch game highlights between Chicago and Carolina

KANTSEROV'S ROOKIE STREAK CONTINUES

Roman Kantserov opened Chicago's scoring at 5:56 of the third period, finishing off a feed from Connor Bedard for his ninth goal of the season.

The tally extended Kantserov's point streak to eight games, making him just the fifth rookie in franchise history to record a point streak of at least eight contests. 

Kantserov has also now scored in four consecutive games, marking the longest goal streak by a Blackhawks rookie since Dominik Kubalik found the back of the net in five straight games during the 2019-20 season. Kantserov becomes just the fifth Blackhawks rookie in the last 40 years to record a goal streak of four games or longer.

Roman Kantserov buries a shot from the slot

BEDARD CONTINUES STRONG START

Connor Bedard recorded a goal and an assist for another two-point performance this season. After setting up Kantserov's third-period marker, Bedard added a goal of his own later in the frame to account for Chicago's second tally of the night.

It was Bedard's fourth multi-point game of the season, adding to a team high 14 points (5G, 9A).

With his goal, Bedard became just the sixth player in Blackhawks history to reach 80 career goals before the age of 22, adding another milestone to his growing list of achievements.

Connor Bedard takes advantage of a ricochet off the glass

VLASIC PROVIDES OFFENSIVE SPARK

Alex Vlasic helped generate both of Chicago's goals, collecting the primary assist on Kantserov's third-period marker before adding another helper on Bedard's goal later in the period.

The two-assist performance marked Vlasic's second multi-point game of the season and gave the defenseman four assists through his first 18 games of the campaign.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

ALL THE STATS

NEXT UP

The Blackhawks return to United Center on Thursday, Nov. 12, when they host the Buffalo Sabres for Military Appreciation Night.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Hurricanes in Road Trip Finale

RECAP: Blackhawks Bested by Lightning to Close Back-to-Back

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Lightning in Second of Back-to-Back

RECAP: Blackhawks Third-Period Push Comes Up Short in Loss to Panthers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Begin Three-Game Road Trip Against Panthers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Dillion Boucher From Rockford, Place Bowen Byram on Injured Reserve

RECAP: Blackhawks Jump Ahead Early, Fall to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Avalanche

RELEASE: Blackhawks, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans, Fabric and Culture of Chicago

RECAP: Blackhawks Earn Point in Back-and-Forth Battle with Bruins

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Road Trip Against the Bruins

RECAP: Blackhawks Strike First but Can't Slow Red Wings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Road Trip Against Red Wings

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally Past Kings to Close Homestand

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Homestand Against the Kings

FEATURE: Ian Cole's Journey of Longevity, 1,000 Games Later

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Tight Contest to Panthers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Panthers in Sunday Matinee Clash