RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Road Trip Finale to Hurricanes

KANTSEROV'S ROOKIE STREAK CONTINUES

Roman Kantserov opened Chicago's scoring at 5:56 of the third period, finishing off a feed from Connor Bedard for his ninth goal of the season.

The tally extended Kantserov's point streak to eight games, making him just the fifth rookie in franchise history to record a point streak of at least eight contests.

Kantserov has also now scored in four consecutive games, marking the longest goal streak by a Blackhawks rookie since Dominik Kubalik found the back of the net in five straight games during the 2019-20 season. Kantserov becomes just the fifth Blackhawks rookie in the last 40 years to record a goal streak of four games or longer.