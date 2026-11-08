RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Road Trip Finale to Hurricanes

The Blackhawks closed out their three-game road trip on Saturday night with a 9-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.
Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the night.
Bedard and Vlasic each record multi-point performances as Chicago falls to Carolina in a Saturday night matchup
The Blackhawks closed out their three-game road trip on Saturday night with a 9-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.
Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the night.
Roman Kantserov opened Chicago's scoring at 5:56 of the third period, finishing off a feed from Connor Bedard for his ninth goal of the season.
The tally extended Kantserov's point streak to eight games, making him just the fifth rookie in franchise history to record a point streak of at least eight contests.
Kantserov has also now scored in four consecutive games, marking the longest goal streak by a Blackhawks rookie since Dominik Kubalik found the back of the net in five straight games during the 2019-20 season. Kantserov becomes just the fifth Blackhawks rookie in the last 40 years to record a goal streak of four games or longer.
Connor Bedard recorded a goal and an assist for another two-point performance this season. After setting up Kantserov's third-period marker, Bedard added a goal of his own later in the frame to account for Chicago's second tally of the night.
It was Bedard's fourth multi-point game of the season, adding to a team high 14 points (5G, 9A).
With his goal, Bedard became just the sixth player in Blackhawks history to reach 80 career goals before the age of 22, adding another milestone to his growing list of achievements.
Alex Vlasic helped generate both of Chicago's goals, collecting the primary assist on Kantserov's third-period marker before adding another helper on Bedard's goal later in the period.
The two-assist performance marked Vlasic's second multi-point game of the season and gave the defenseman four assists through his first 18 games of the campaign.
The Blackhawks return to United Center on Thursday, Nov. 12, when they host the Buffalo Sabres for Military Appreciation Night.