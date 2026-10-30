PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Road Trip Against the Bruins

🕒 TIME: 12:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago closes out its two-game road swing with a Saturday matinee against Boston in their first of two meetings this season
🕒 TIME: 12:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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WYATT KAISER | D | #44
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DAVID PASTRNAK | RW | #88
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Has points in back-to-back games, tallying a goal and an assist in that stretch.
Leads club blueliners in points (5) and assists (4) so far this season.
Posted career highs in points (17), goals (6) and assists (11) last season.
Owns 40 points (11G, 29A) in 188 career regular-season games.
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Has produced 18 points (7G, 11A) in 14 games this season.
Leads the team in points (18), assists (11) and goals (7) in 2026-27.
He has tallied six points (3G, 3A) over his last five outings.
Totaled 100 points (29G, 71A) in 77 regular-season games last season.
Oliver Moore dominated in the faceoff dot against Detroit on Tuesday night, winning 88.9% (8-of-9) of his draws ... The Mounds View, Minn. native has won 63.6% (14-of-22) of his faceoffs over his last four appearances ... Among Blackhawks that have played in five or more games this season, he leads the team with a 50.8% (31-of-61) faceoff winning percentage ... Moore has won 50% or more of his faceoffs in seven of his 12 appearances in 2026-27.
The Blackhawks have blocked double-digit shots in 11 of the team’s first 13 games of the 2026-27 season, including 10 against the Red Wings on Thursday night ... Ian Cole, Anton Frondell, Sam Rinzel and Alex Vlasic each had two blocks in the game ... Cole (19) and Vlasic (19) pace the club in blocked shots, while Frondell (13) leads all forwards on the team ... Chicago has totaled 146 blocked shots so far this season, averaging 11.23 per game.
Roman Kantserov posted his first career assist in Thursday’s game against Detroit ... The Magnitogorsk, Russia native is riding a career-long three-game point streak, scoring three points (2G, 1A) in that stretch ... Among NHL rookies, he shares the league lead in goals (5) and ranks seventh in points (6) ... The 22-year-old winger paces the Blackhawks in goals (5) and shares third on the team in points (6).