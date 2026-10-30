PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Road Trip Against the Bruins

Chicago closes out its two-game road swing with a Saturday matinee against Boston in their first of two meetings this season

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 12:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago wraps up its two-game road trip with a game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. 
  • The Blackhawks have killed off 12 of the last 14 opposing team power plays, improving the team's season percentage to 78.0%. 
  • Twenty of the 23 skaters that have played in a game for Chicago this season have recorded at least one point. 
  • Connor Bedard extended his point streak to four games (2G, 2A) with a goal against the Red Wings on Thursday night.

AGAINST THE BRUINS

  • Chicago will finish off its two-game road trip with a Saturday afternoon contest against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. This is the first of two meetings between the two teams this season, with the next coming on Jan. 1 at United Center.
  • The Blackhawks have won 246 games all-time against the Bruins, including 94 in Boston.
  • Chicago has recorded points in each of its last two trips to TD Garden, posting a 1-0-1 record in that stretch. 
  • Patrick Kane has notched points (5A) in four of his last five games against the Bruins, including a two-assist effort on Dec. 2, 2025 while with Detroit. 
  • Finnish forward Teuvo Teravainen enters Saturday’s contest with eight points (3G, 5A) in his last six trips to TD Garden. Teravainen is 5-0-1 against the Bruins in that stretch. 
  • Captain Connor Bedard is riding a three-game point streak against the Bruins, scoring four points (1G, 3A) in that stretch. The North Vancouver native scored his first career goal against Boston back on Oct. 11, 2023. 
  • Forward Ryan Greene potted a goal in last game against the Bruins on Jan. 17, 2026. 
  • Defenseman Kevin Korchinski found the back of the net in his last trip to TD Garden on April 10, 2025. 
  • Wyatt Kaiser lit the lamp in his last outing against the Bruins on Jan. 17, 2026 at United Center. 
  • Spencer Knight owns a 1-1-1 record, 3.57 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in three career appearances against Boston. He has never taken the ice against the Bruins as a member of the Blackhawks.
  • Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is 1-2-1 with a 3.31 goals-against average and .893 save percentage across four career appearances against the Bruins.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WYATT KAISER | D | #44
DAVID PASTRNAK | RW | #88

Has points in back-to-back games, tallying a goal and an assist in that stretch.

 

Leads club blueliners in points (5) and assists (4) so far this season.

 

Posted career highs in points (17), goals (6) and assists (11) last season.

 

Owns 40 points (11G, 29A) in 188 career regular-season games.

Has produced 18 points (7G, 11A) in 14 games this season.

 

Leads the team in points (18), assists (11) and goals (7) in 2026-27.

 

He has tallied six points (3G, 3A) over his last five outings.

 

Totaled 100 points (29G, 71A) in 77 regular-season games last season.

 

MOORE WHERE THAT CAME FROM

Oliver Moore dominated in the faceoff dot against Detroit on Tuesday night, winning 88.9% (8-of-9) of his draws ... The Mounds View, Minn. native has won 63.6% (14-of-22) of his faceoffs over his last four appearances ... Among Blackhawks that have played in five or more games this season, he leads the team with a 50.8% (31-of-61) faceoff winning percentage ... Moore has won 50% or more of his faceoffs in seven of his 12 appearances in 2026-27.

BLOCK PARTY

The Blackhawks have blocked double-digit shots in 11 of the team’s first 13 games of the 2026-27 season, including 10 against the Red Wings on Thursday night ... Ian Cole, Anton Frondell, Sam Rinzel and Alex Vlasic each had two blocks in the game ... Cole (19) and Vlasic (19) pace the club in blocked shots, while Frondell (13) leads all forwards on the team ... Chicago has totaled 146 blocked shots so far this season, averaging 11.23 per game.

ROMAN EMPEROR

Roman Kantserov posted his first career assist in Thursday’s game against Detroit ... The Magnitogorsk, Russia native is riding a career-long three-game point streak, scoring three points (2G, 1A) in that stretch ... Among NHL rookies, he shares the league lead in goals (5) and ranks seventh in points (6) ... The 22-year-old winger paces the Blackhawks in goals (5) and shares third on the team in points (6).

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