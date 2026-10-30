RECAP: Blackhawks Strike First but Can't Slow Red Wings

Bedard scores while Kantserov and Kaiser add assists in a 4-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

After opening the scoring in the first period, the Blackhawks were held off the scoresheet the rest of the way as the Red Wings responded with four unanswered goals to secure the victory, 4-1.

Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the night.

🚨 Bedard scores third goal of the season

🍎 Kantserov records first NHL assist

📈 Kaiser records points in consecutive games

Watch game highlights between Chicago and Detroit

BEDARD OPENS THE SCORING

Connor Bedard opened the scoring at 5:59 of the first period, giving the Blackhawks an early lead with his third goal of the season.

The tally extended Bedard's point streak to four games and gave the Blackhawks captain seven points (3G, 4A) through his first seven appearances of the 2026-27 campaign.

Bedard's goal was the 78th of his NHL career, moving him past Alex DeBrincat for the sixth-most goals by a Blackhawks skater before age 22. He also recorded the 210th point of his career, matching Bobby Hull for the fourth-most by a Chicago skater prior to age 22.

The goal also marked the 22nd game-opening tally of Bedard's NHL career. Since his NHL debut in 2023-24, only five players have recorded more game-opening goals: Adrian Kempe, Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak, Artemi Panarin and Sidney Crosby.

Bedard makes it 1 - 0 for Chicago

KANTSEROV ADDS ANOTHER CAREER MILESTONE

Roman Kantserov picked up the first assist of his NHL career on Bedard's opening-period goal.

The helper extended Kantserov's point streak to three games and gave the rookie six points (5G, 1A) through his first 13 NHL appearances.

Kantserov entered the night leading all NHL rookies in goals and remains among the league's most productive first-year players after scoring all five of his goals over the previous seven games.

KAISER STAYS ON THE SCORESHEET

Wyatt Kaiser recorded the primary assist on Bedard's first-period tally, adding points in back-to-back games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The helper was Kaiser's fourth assist of the season and fifth point overall, both of which lead Chicago defensemen. The 24-year-old has now recorded 40 points (11G, 29A) across his NHL career.

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The Blackhawks continue their road trip on Saturday, Oct. 31, when they visit the Boston Bruins. Puck drop is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT.

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