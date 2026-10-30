RECAP: Blackhawks Strike First but Can't Slow Red Wings

BEDARD OPENS THE SCORING

Connor Bedard opened the scoring at 5:59 of the first period, giving the Blackhawks an early lead with his third goal of the season.

The tally extended Bedard's point streak to four games and gave the Blackhawks captain seven points (3G, 4A) through his first seven appearances of the 2026-27 campaign.

Bedard's goal was the 78th of his NHL career, moving him past Alex DeBrincat for the sixth-most goals by a Blackhawks skater before age 22. He also recorded the 210th point of his career, matching Bobby Hull for the fourth-most by a Chicago skater prior to age 22.

The goal also marked the 22nd game-opening tally of Bedard's NHL career. Since his NHL debut in 2023-24, only five players have recorded more game-opening goals: Adrian Kempe, Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak, Artemi Panarin and Sidney Crosby.