PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Lightning in Second of Back-to-Back

The Blackhawks travel to Tampa Bay for their first meeting against the lightning this season, continuing their three-game road trip

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

Please note: Stats are reflected through games on Nov. 3, 2026

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago continues its three-game road trip on Thursday night against Tampa Bay at Benchmark International Arena. 
  • The Blackhawks have recorded points in four straight (2-0-2) and five of their last six (3-1-2) games against the Lightning. 
  • Anton Frondell paces the team in road points (4) this season, scoring two goals and handing out two assists over his last four road outings. 
  • Twenty of the 23 skaters that have played a game for Chicago this season have recorded at least one point.

AGAINST THE LIGHTNING

  • Chicago continues its three-game road trip on Thursday night against Tampa Bay at Benchmark International Arena. This is the first of two meetings between the clubs, with the final matchup coming on March 8, 2027 at United Center. 
  • The Blackhawks come into Thursday's tilt riding a three-game road winning streak and has points in each of the last four games (2-0-2) overall against them. 
  • Chicago has also earned points in five of its last six games against the Lightning, boasting a 3-1-2 record dating back to the start of the 2023-24 season. 
  • Captain Connor Bedard enters Thursday’s game with five points (3G, 2A) in three career games in Tampa, including a four-point (2G, 2A) outburst on Nov. 9, 2023. 
  • Finnish winger Teuvo Teravainen has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games against the Lightning, dishing out two assists in his last meeting against them on Oct. 23, 2025. 
  • Ryan Donato comes into Thursday’s contest riding a four-game road point streak against Tampa Bay, notching five points (4G, 1A) against the Lightning in that stretch. 
  • Forward Frank Nazar recorded two points (1G, 1A) in his last trip to Benchmark International Arena on Oct. 23, 2025. 
  • The Detroit, Mich. native has posted four points (2G, 2A) in four career games against Tampa Bay. 
  • Defenseman Kevin Korchinski has points (1G, 1A) in each of his two career meetings against the Lightning, including his first career goal on Nov. 9, 2023. 
  • Ian Cole has recorded three points (3A) over his last four games against Tampa Bay, including a two-assist outing on Nov. 2, 2025. 
  • Jordan Greenway has notched points (1G, 2A) in two of his last three trips to Tampa, including a two-point (1G, 1A) effort on April 15, 2024. 
  • Tyler Bertuzzi handed out an assist in his last game at Benchmark International Arena on Oct. 23, 2025. 
  • Goaltender Spencer Knight has won each of his last two appearances against Tampa Bay, including a 31-save performance in his last trip to Benchmark International Arena on Oct. 23, 2025. 
  • The Darien, Conn. native boasts a 4-1-0 record, 2.86 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in five career appearances against the Lightning. 
  • Arvid Soderblom has never lost in regulation to Tampa Bay, owning a 1-0-2 record, 1.94 goals-against average and .943 save percentage in three appearances against them. 
  • He’s stopped 30-or-more shots in each of his three appearances against the Lightning, including a 34-save performance in a 4-1 road win on Jan. 28, 2025.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ANTON FRONDELL | C | #16
NIKITA KUCHEROV | RW | #86

Ranks third on the team in points (8) and assists (5) through the club's first 15 games.

 

Among NHL rookies, Frondell is fifth in assists (5) and seventh in points (8).

 

Has posted four multi-point games (3G, 5A) in 15 appearances this season.

 

Made his NHL debut on March 24, 2026 against NYI, picking up his first career point (1A) in the game.

Leads the Lightning in points (20) and assists (16) so far this season.

 

Riding a four-game point streak, tallying seven assists in that stretch.

 

Has recorded 1,144 points (405G, 739A) in 893 career regular-season games.

 

He has posted 100+ points in four consecutive seasons.

 

BLOCK PARTY

The Blackhawks have blocked double-digit shots in 13 of the team’s first 15 games of the 2026-27 season, including 11 against the Avalanche on Monday night ... Alex Vlasic posted a game-high four blocks against Colorado ... Vlasic paces the team with 27 blocked shots so far this season, While Anton Frondell (13) leads all club forwards ... Chicago has totaled 168 blocked shots so far this season, averaging 11.20 per game.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Captain Connor Bedard extended his current point streak (3G, 4A) to six games with an assist against Colorado on Monday night at United Center ... His current streak marks his longest since logging points in nine-straight games (8G, 11A) from Oct. 26 - Nov. 12, 2025 ... The North Vancouver native now has 10 points (4G, 6A) in nine games during the 2026-27 campaign and leads the Blackhawks in points while he ranks second in assists (6) and goals (4) ... Bedard became the second-youngest captain in franchise history at 21 years and 60 days old, behind only Jonathan Toews (20 years, 79 days old) ... The captain led all Blackhawks skaters with 45 assists, 75 points and five game-winning goals, while ranking second on the club with 30 goals.

A HELPING HAND

Forward Ryan Donato has posted assists (2A) in back-to-back games, moving him to three helpers on the season ... Donato collected a team-high three hits against Colorado on Monday night at United Center ... The Boston, Mass. native ranks eighth on the team with five points (2G, 3A) through the club’s first 15 games in 2026-27 ... In 255 career games with the Blackhawks, Donato has totaled 127 points (60G, 67A).

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