PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Lightning in Second of Back-to-Back

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN
Captain Connor Bedard extended his current point streak (3G, 4A) to six games with an assist against Colorado on Monday night at United Center ... His current streak marks his longest since logging points in nine-straight games (8G, 11A) from Oct. 26 - Nov. 12, 2025 ... The North Vancouver native now has 10 points (4G, 6A) in nine games during the 2026-27 campaign and leads the Blackhawks in points while he ranks second in assists (6) and goals (4) ... Bedard became the second-youngest captain in franchise history at 21 years and 60 days old, behind only Jonathan Toews (20 years, 79 days old) ... The captain led all Blackhawks skaters with 45 assists, 75 points and five game-winning goals, while ranking second on the club with 30 goals.