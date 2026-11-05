PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Lightning in Second of Back-to-Back

Ranks third on the team in points (8) and assists (5) through the club's first 15 games.

Among NHL rookies, Frondell is fifth in assists (5) and seventh in points (8).

Has posted four multi-point games (3G, 5A) in 15 appearances this season.

Made his NHL debut on March 24, 2026 against NYI, picking up his first career point (1A) in the game.