RECAP: Blackhawks Bested by Lightning to Close Back-to-Back

KANTSEROV'S ROOKIE RUN CONTINUES

Roman Kantserov scored Chicago's lone goal with 50 seconds remaining in regulation, tipping home a shot from Sam Rinzel for his eighth goal of the season.

The goal extended Kantserov's point streak to seven games, tying the sixth-longest point streak by a rookie in Blackhawks history.

Kantserov is now just the third Blackhawks rookie in the last 40 years to record a point streak of seven games or longer, joining Jonathan Toews and Jeremy Roenick. He also remains the NHL's rookie goal-scoring leader with eight goals this season.