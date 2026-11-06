RECAP: Blackhawks Bested by Lightning to Close Back-to-Back

The Blackhawks were held off the scoresheet until the final minute of regulation on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.
Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the night.
Kantserov continues strong stretch as Chicago falls 4 - 1 to Tampa Bay at Benchmark International Arena
The Blackhawks were held off the scoresheet until the final minute of regulation on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.
Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the night.
Roman Kantserov scored Chicago's lone goal with 50 seconds remaining in regulation, tipping home a shot from Sam Rinzel for his eighth goal of the season.
The goal extended Kantserov's point streak to seven games, tying the sixth-longest point streak by a rookie in Blackhawks history.
Kantserov is now just the third Blackhawks rookie in the last 40 years to record a point streak of seven games or longer, joining Jonathan Toews and Jeremy Roenick. He also remains the NHL's rookie goal-scoring leader with eight goals this season.
Ethan Del Mastro continued a productive stretch by collecting an assist on Kantserov's third-period tally. The helper gives Del Mastro points in back-to-back games after he recorded two assists against Florida on Wednesday night.
Sam Rinzel recorded the primary assist on Roman Kantserov's third-period goal, extending his recent stretch of offensive production. The helper was Rinzel's fourth assist of the season and gives the Blackhawks defenseman assists in three of his last four games.
The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game road trip Saturday night, Nov. 7, when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes.