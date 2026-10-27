PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Homestand Against the Kings

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago wraps up its seven-game homestand Tuesday night against Los Angeles at United Center in the first of three meetings between the clubs this season
🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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RYAN GREENE | C | #20
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ARTEMI PANARIN | LW | #10
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Recorded his first goal of the season on Sunday afternoon against the Florida Panthers.
Has three points (1G, 2A) through the club's first 11 games this season.
Led Blackhawks rookies in points (29) and goals (12) in 2025-26.
In his 94-game NHL career, Greene has totaled 32 points (13G, 19A).
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Enters Tuesday's game with nine points (6G, 3A) in the club's first nine games.
Paces the Kings in points (9) and goals (6), while ranking fourth on the team in assists (3).
Has scored five points (3G, 2A) over his last three appearances.
Finished the 2025-26 campaign with 84 points (28G, 56A) in 78 games with the Kings and Rangers.
Roman Kantserov netted his fourth goal of the season on Sunday afternoon against the Panthers ... The Magnitogorsk, Russia native shares the league lead in goals (4) among rookie skaters this season ... Kantserov has scored all four of his goals over his last six outings, including his first career multi-goal (2G) effort against Pittsburgh on Oct. 13 ... The 22-year-old winger paces the team in goals (4) and shares sixth on the club in points (4) this season.
Among the 19 Chicago skaters who have played in at least five games this season, 18 have recorded a point ... The Blackhawks have 16 players with two points or more so far this season ... Patrick Kane leads the club in points (7) and assists (6), while Roman Kantserov paces the team in goals (4) ... Andrew Mangiapane (1A) and Kevin Korchinski (1A) picked up their first points of the season in Sunday’s game against Florida.
Captain Connor Bedard picked up an assist against Florida on Sunday afternoon, giving him five points (2G, 3A) in his first five outings to start the 2026-27 campaign ... He shares third on the team in points (5), assists (3) and goals (2), despite playing in less than half of the team’s games this season ... Bedard became the second-youngest captain in franchise history at 21 years and 60 days old, behind only Jonathan Toews (20 years, 79 days old) ... He’s in his fourth season with Chicago after serving as an alternate captain and setting career highs in goals (30), assists (45) and points (75) in 69 games during the 2025-26 campaign ... The captain led all Blackhawks skaters with 45 assists, 75 points and five game-winning goals, while ranking second on the club with 30 goals.