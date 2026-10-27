PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Homestand Against the Kings

Chicago wraps up its seven-game homestand Tuesday night against Los Angeles at United Center in the first of three meetings between the clubs this season

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago wraps up its seven-game homestand with a matchup against the Kings on Tuesday night at United Center.
  • Defenseman Artyom Levshunov has delivered 11 of his 22 hits over his last three appearances. 
  • Spencer Knight has stopped 24 or more shots in all nine of his starts so far this season.
  • Patrick Kane is just two assists (898) away from becoming the 21st player in NHL history to reach 900 for his career.

AGAINST THE KINGS

  • Chicago wraps up its seven-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. This is the first of three meetings between the two clubs and the first of two in the Windy City this season.
  • The Blackhawks have 100 wins all-time against the Kings, including 53 on home ice. The two clubs have split the last six meetings (3-3-0). 
  • Forward Patrick Kane has logged points (1G, 3A) in three of his last four meetings against Los Angeles. He has 46 points (16G, 30A) in 51 career matchups against them. 
  • Tyler Bertuzzi comes into Tuesday’s action with points (1G, 5A) in five of his last six games against the Kings. The Sudbury, Ont. native has totaled 10 points in 14 career games against them. 
  • Captain Connor Bedard has lit the lamp in three of his last four games against Los Angeles, including goals in each of his last two meetings against them at United Center (Oct. 26, 2025 and March 20, 2025). 
  • In his last three contests against the Kings at United Center, Finnish winger Teuvo Teravainen has recorded three assists. He’s notched 19 points (6G, 13A) in 24 career games against them. 
  • Jordan Greenway enters Tuesday’s tilt with three points (2G, 1A) in his last two meetings against Los Angeles. 
  • Andrew Mangiapane registered two points (1G, 1A) in his last game against the Kings on Feb. 26, 2026. 
  • Cole Smith found the back of the net in his last meeting against Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2025.
  • Defenseman Kevin Korchinski has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games against the Kings. 
  • Spencer Knight made his Blackhawks debut against Los Angeles on March 3, 2025, stopping 41-of-42 shots in a 5-1 victory.
  • The Darien, Conn. native owns a 2-3-1 record, 2.33 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in six career appearances against the Kings.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RYAN GREENE | C | #20
ARTEMI PANARIN | LW | #10

Recorded his first goal of the season on Sunday afternoon against the Florida Panthers.

 

Has three points (1G, 2A) through the club's first 11 games this season.

 

Led Blackhawks rookies in points (29) and goals (12) in 2025-26.

 

In his 94-game NHL career, Greene has totaled 32 points (13G, 19A).

Enters Tuesday's game with nine points (6G, 3A) in the club's first nine games.

 

Paces the Kings in points (9) and goals (6), while ranking fourth on the team in assists (3).

 

Has scored five points (3G, 2A) over his last three appearances.

 

Finished the 2025-26 campaign with 84 points (28G, 56A) in 78 games with the Kings and Rangers.

 

ROMAN EMPEROR

Roman Kantserov netted his fourth goal of the season on Sunday afternoon against the Panthers ... The Magnitogorsk, Russia native shares the league lead in goals (4) among rookie skaters this season ... Kantserov has scored all four of his goals over his last six outings, including his first career multi-goal (2G) effort against Pittsburgh on Oct. 13 ... The 22-year-old winger paces the team in goals (4) and shares sixth on the club in points (4) this season.

SPREADING THE WEALTH

Among the 19 Chicago skaters who have played in at least five games this season, 18 have recorded a point ... The Blackhawks have 16 players with two points or more so far this season ... Patrick Kane leads the club in points (7) and assists (6), while Roman Kantserov paces the team in goals (4) ... Andrew Mangiapane (1A) and Kevin Korchinski (1A) picked up their first points of the season in Sunday’s game against Florida.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Captain Connor Bedard picked up an assist against Florida on Sunday afternoon, giving him five points (2G, 3A) in his first five outings to start the 2026-27 campaign ... He shares third on the team in points (5), assists (3) and goals (2), despite playing in less than half of the team’s games this season ... Bedard became the second-youngest captain in franchise history at 21 years and 60 days old, behind only Jonathan Toews (20 years, 79 days old) ... He’s in his fourth season with Chicago after serving as an alternate captain and setting career highs in goals (30), assists (45) and points (75) in 69 games during the 2025-26 campaign ... The captain led all Blackhawks skaters with 45 assists, 75 points and five game-winning goals, while ranking second on the club with 30 goals.

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